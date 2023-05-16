Molecular Loop Appoints Paul Brown, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc., a leader in targeted sequencing, is pleased to announce that genomics and molecular diagnostics industry veteran Paul Brown, Ph.D. has been appointed to its board of directors.

"We are excited to have Paul join our board of directors and bring his extensive expertise in the genomics and molecular diagnostics industries to Molecular Loop. With his experience selling to the largest users in our space and evaluating, building, and commercializing leading genomics offerings, we are delighted to now benefit from his guidance as we accelerate our growth and expand our market reach," said Greg Porreca, CEO and founder of Molecular Loop. "We look forward to working with Dr. Brown to achieve our mission of making genetic testing more accessible and easier to use for laboratories worldwide."

Dr. Brown began his career at Roche after completing a post-doctoral fellowship at Caltech in 1986. He held various leadership positions within Roche's pharmaceutical division, including roles such as Lifecycle Leader for Tamiflu® and Xenical® in Switzerland, Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Canada, and General Manager in Sweden. In 2010, Dr. Brown transitioned to Roche's Diagnostics Division as President and CEO of Roche Molecular Diagnostics. He grew the division's core businesses of virology, blood screening, and infectious diseases, while enhancing the medical value and testing efficiency in microbiology, oncology, and genomics. Before retiring from Roche at the end of 2020, Dr. Brown was Head of Roche Molecular Solutions, responsible for the company's Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, and Sequencing Solutions Business Units worldwide. Since then, he has served in an advisory or board capacity for numerous life science companies.

"I am impressed by Molecular Loop Biosciences' commitment to advancing the field of targeted sequencing and democratizing access to genetic testing with their simple and cost-effective workflow," said Dr. Brown. "Through my experience in the sequencing industry, I recognize the value of Molecular Loop's unique technology that delivers industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. I look forward to working with the team as they innovate to unlock value for laboratories, healthcare providers, and the industry as a whole."

Molecular Loop tailors customized targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its unique technology that delivers industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company is leveraging its technology and deep genomic expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic testing broadly accessible.

