Korio's Next-Generation RTSM Platform Selected For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korio, Inc., a technology-first Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM) company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) on its innovative Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial . Beat AML® is the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial for a blood cancer, using cutting-edge genomic technology to match patients to the most promising targeted treatment for their acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

LLS selected Korio as its RTSM provider to support patient enrollment and randomization for its first randomized sub study in the trial. Within trials, sponsors, contact research organizations (CROs) and clinical trial site personnel have numerous systems to interact with while treating patients. The RTSM platform will provide a more streamlined user experience for patient enrollment and sub study randomization under a complex umbrella trial protocol. Korio's suite of best-in-class IRT (interactive response technology) functionality is nested in a comprehensive GxP framework to produce high-quality results.

"Combining Korio's platform with the incredible work currently in progress for Beat AML® will enhance integration across its many partners, leveraging technology to support the discovery of promising new AML therapies," said Ryan Keane, Co-founder and CEO of Korio. "We are honored that LLS, the global leader in creating a world without blood cancer has partnered with us to help achieve their mission."

LLS has assembled an impressive network of Beat AML® partners, including the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), top cancer centers, multiple pharmaceutical companies, a CRO, and select technology experts, who have united to find cures for AML.

"Innovative technology is critical to the success of the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial," said Len Rosenberg, PhD, RPh, Head of Clinical Operations at LLS. "As we continue to work towards better outcomes for patients through innovation including technology adoption, we are confident that our sites and patients will benefit greatly from Korio's streamlined experience."

For more information on the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial, visit www.lls.org/beataml .

About Korio

Korio's mission is to enable people to achieve more with clinical technology. By infusing into our platform the industry's top subject matter experts' unique and powerful ways of navigating today's complex protocol designs, Korio transforms the status quo by enabling trial set up and management to be performed with confidence, in less time and with predictable, consistent outcomes. If change is the only constant in clinical trials, we believe that Korio is your co-pilot to success. For more information, visit www.korioclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.



LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

About the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

The Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial is the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in a blood cancer. Launched in 2016 and focused on newly diagnosed patients aged 60 or older, the trial uses advanced genomic technology to match patients to the most promising targeted treatment based on their unique genetic mutations. The trial tests multiple therapies in multiple study arms simultaneously under a "Master Trial" protocol that not only has the power to bring new therapies to acute myeloid leukemia patients faster, but also has the potential to stand as a model for future clinical trials. The trial has already generated strong results, showing superior survival rates and better quality of life when genomic analysis is used to match patients to targeted therapies.

