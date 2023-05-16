Days Inn by Wyndham and TV Host Ross Mathews Team Up to Launch 'Complimentary' In-Room Mirror

World's sunniest hotel brand debuts limited-time amenity in time for the busy summer travel season, offers hotel guests compliments at the push of a button

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A great compliment is like a ray of sunshine—it brightens your day. That's why, Days Inn® by Wyndham, the iconic hotel brand known for making days brighter, is launching its newest limited-edition "complimentary" amenity: an in-room mirror that gives compliments at the push of a button. Voiced by beloved television personality, host, and producer, Ross Mathews, it might just be the world's most flattering mirror.

Adored for his signature style and best known for his wit and charm as co-host of The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as judge and producer of RuPaul's Drag Race, Mathews teamed up with Days Inn to deliver undeniably funny, morale-boosting messages sure to make anyone smile. From praising guests for just how much they light up the room to admiring their signature style, each pre-recorded message is designed to ready guests to head out and Seize the Days®.

"Making people smile is engrained in my DNA, which is why this project is such a perfect fit," said Mathews. "Everyone deserves to feel their best, no matter who they are or where they're going, and I can't think of a better solution than having your own hotel room equipped with a personal cheerleader. It's the perfect morning pick-me-up as travelers head out to seize the day."

The mirror, available at select Days Inn hotels across the U.S. and Canada, is the second iteration of the sunny hotel brand's line of "complimentary" amenities. Last summer, Days Inn introduced what it coined "the world's nicest pillow" – a pillow that dished out cheeky compliments, helping guests start their day with a smile.

"At Days Inn, we are in the business of making days brighter and we know this mirror will bring guests an extra dose of sunshine," said John Henderson, president and brand leader, Days Inn by Wyndham. "Whether it's getting guests excited before a beach day or fun at the theme park, our complimentary mirror complements the friendly service and amenities guests already count on – like a great night's sleep, complimentary light breakfast, free Wi-Fi, fitness center or swimming pool."

The Days Inn Complimentary Mirror is available at the following select cities and locations across the U.S. and Canada starting May 22, 2023, and will remain available through June 30, 2023.

Albuquerque, NM – Days Inn by Wyndham Albuquerque North

Brunswick, ME – Days Inn Brunswick Bath Area

Calgary, AB – Days Inn by Wyndham Calgary North Balzac

Chattanooga, TN – Hotel Bo, a Days Inn by Wyndham

Houston, TX – Days Inn by Wyndham University of Houston

Little Rock, AR – Days Inn by Wyndham Lonoke

Minneapolis, MN – Days Inn by Wyndham University Ave SE

Madison, WI – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Madison

Niagara Falls, ON – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Niagara Falls Centre Street by The Falls

Ocean City, MD – Days Inn by Wyndham Ocean City Ocean

Paris, TX – Days Inn by Wyndham Paris

Pensacola, FL – Days Inn by Wyndham Pensacola - Historic Downtown

Panama City, FL – Days Inn by Wyndham Panama City Beach/Ocean Front

San Diego, CA – Days Inn by Wyndham San Diego Hotel Circle

Saskatoon, SK – Days Inn by Wyndham Saskatoon

Up to five complimentary mirrors will be available at each participating hotel. Mirrors are available at no extra cost and will be available in select rooms upon request. For more information and to book a stay, visit www.daysinn.com/mirror.

