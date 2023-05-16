Credera Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera , a global boutique consulting firm, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN). Credera accelerates business transformation and creates valuable customer experiences using innovative cloud, data, and technology solutions.

We're excited to be on this journey with AWS and earn recognition for the transformative work of our team and clients.

Within Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Credera leads the Amazon Center of Excellence (CoE) to innovate and transform the digital customer experience using AWS services. The Amazon CoE is a resource for clients and Omnicom agencies to innovate together, where the team advises on AWS adoption and helps clients navigate their cloud transformation journeys.

Credera's recognition as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner highlights its experience leveraging the power of AWS to allow some of the world's largest brands to enhance their customer experience.

"Through our integrated delivery model with Omnicom and its agencies, Credera is uniquely positioned to serve clients at the intersection of technology and business transformation," said Justin Bell, Credera Global CEO.

"The convergence of customer experience, marketing, and enterprise technology matches disruption with an opportunity for our clients to transform and innovate," said Jeff Townes, Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances and Amazon Center of Excellence lead. "We are excited to be on this journey with AWS and earn this recognition for the transformative work of our team and clients."

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status recognizes the top AWS Partners globally that demonstrate investment in their AWS practice, track record of delivering successful customer outcomes on AWS, display technical expertise across AWS services and solutions, and show strong business performance. This achievement reflects Credera's experience with AWS, having previously achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, and AWS Security Competency designations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as a "Top UK Management Consulting firm."

About Credera

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm that accelerates business transformation and builds valuable customer experiences. Credera works with the best companies in the world, from strategy through to execution, to serve clients through our offices in 16 countries. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.com .

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting, and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

