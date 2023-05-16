CooperSurgical® and Ostro Named Best Patient Education Solution in the 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious international awards program recognizes standout digital health and medical technology products and companies

‍TRUMBULL, Conn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical , a global leader in women's healthcare, and Ostro , a healthcare engagement platform for consumers and healthcare providers, have been selected as "Best Patient Education Solution" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This year over 4,000 of the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market from over 17 different countries competed.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized, along with Ostro, by MedTech Breakthrough," said Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "At CooperSurgical, a critical part of our mission is to further patient education and increase access to care. By devoting resources and making sure that potential patients are aware and educated about the solutions we offer, we can provide effective treatments to patients, when and where they want them. This innovative solution helps us to achieve that."

CooperSurgical uses Ostro to deliver a personalized healthcare journey for patients considering Paragard®, an intrauterine copper contraceptive. With the implementation of Ostro, Paragard offers consumers a more personalized experience that includes the option of connecting with a live Nurse Navigator who can answer questions and assist patients, including finding a healthcare provider in their area.

"We're so proud to partner with CooperSurgical on their initiative to improve patient centricity and access to care," said Ahmed Elsayyad, President, Ostro. "Being recognized with a MedTech Breakthrough Award because of this work is an honor."

In the first three months of the program, patients engaged with Ostro Navigate 2,358 times to address their questions about Paragard. About 600 Paragard consumers then connected with a nurse to learn more, with over one-third of those conversations leading them to schedule an appointment or sign up for additional information. In the first six months of the program, patients who spoke to an Ostro Nurse Navigator were four times more likely to download a patient brochure.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical . CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies, and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

About Ostro

Ostro was founded to help millions of people live healthier lives by creating personalized healthcare journeys that drive next-best actions for consumers and HCPs, and drive value for life sciences brands. The Ostro platform is composed of Ostro Navigate, which offers consumers and HCPs a personalized experience to help answer their questions and guide them in their healthcare journey, and Ostro Attribute, an analytics product that improves commercial performance by connecting online activity to offline results. For more information about Ostro, visit www.ostrohealth.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About Paragard

Paragard is a hormone-free IUD (intrauterine device) that prevents pregnancy for up to 10 years using copper.

Important Safety Information

Don't use Paragard if you are or may be pregnant, have fibroids, a pelvic infection including pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), get infections easily, certain cancers, unexplained bleeding, Wilson's disease, or a copper allergy. IUDs, including Paragard, have been associated with an increased risk of PID.

Pregnancy with Paragard is rare but can be life threatening and cause infertility or loss of pregnancy.

Paragard may attach to or go through the uterus and cause other problems.

Tell your healthcare provider (HCP) if you develop severe pain or fever shortly after placement, miss a period, have abdominal pain, or if Paragard comes out. If it comes out, use backup birth control.

Tell your HCP you have Paragard before having an MRI or a medical procedure using heat therapy.

At first, periods may become heavier and longer with spotting in between.

Additional common side effects include anemia, pain during sex, backache, and vaginal discharge.

Paragard does not protect against HIV or STDs.

Only you and your HCP can decide if Paragard is right for you. Available by prescription only.

To learn more about Paragard, see full Prescribing Information here .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088

