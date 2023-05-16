CGL Announces Jackson County Officials Unanimously Approve New Detention Center, Usher in New, Rehabilitative Approach to Incarceration for County

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Jackson County, Missouri legislature voted unanimously for the design and construction of a new detention center, which is set to modernize and improve the county's detention services and capabilities.

Faced with overcrowded, deteriorating facilities that posed significant safety concerns for both staff and inmates, the County realized in order to truly make a shift in its approach to detention, a new facility was necessary. Jackson County intends to meet the community's needs by planning and building a detention center that is safe, secure, efficient to operate, and incorporates thoughtfully designed long-term solutions for the Jackson County Justice System.

One of the key elements of planning, building, and operating a detention center, is respecting the dignity of detained individuals. To accomplish this, the new facility will provide evidence-based treatment and training opportunities that address the needs of the individual and the underlying causes of criminal behavior. The new detention center will boast high-tech security features, improved inmate housing and services, and ample space for staff and administrative offices. The facility will be equipped to meet the needs of both male and female detainees and will serve as a modern and secure detention center that meets all state and federal regulations.

"Working closely with our owner's representative and contractors, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible amount of patience and hard work that goes into bringing a project like this to fruition," said Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte. "Collaborating with multiple stakeholders, managing complex timelines and ensuring all parties are working toward a shared vision can be challenging, but it is also very rewarding. I am incredibly proud of our team and believe that the dedication and perseverance that has been shown will be reflected in the final product – a first-class detention center we can all be proud of that meets the County's needs for many years to come."

A project of this scale requires the services of an Owners Representative who specializes in the development of large county jail facilities, understands the ins and outs of the design-build delivery method, and knows how to work effectively with the County to deliver the fullest measure of success. In the winter of 2020, the County engaged JCDC Partners, a proven partnership comprised of CGL Companies (CGL), the nation's leading justice facilities expert, and Newmark Grubb Zimmer (NGZ), a Jackson County-based commercial real estate firm with a proven history of success in working with Jackson County.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners' decision to approve the new detention center is a testament to the county's commitment to improving and modernizing its facilities and services, as well as its dedication to public safety and the well-being of its residents. Construction is set to begin this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.

ABOUT CGL

CGL is the leading provider of justice facility planning, design, program management and maintenance solutions. Dating back to 1974, CGL has since grown into the largest, most comprehensive criminal justice consulting firm in the world. CGL offers services spanning an entire project and building lifecycle, providing the unique capability to help at any stage of the development process and well beyond completion. With CGL's vertically-integrated 360 Justice platform, Owners can expect:

Significant facility cost savings

Increased facility life

Total understanding of the facility and operations

Speed to market with a single-source solution

Reduced risk and comprehensive plans that work

To date, CGL has worked in more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and more than 20 countries, delivering solutions on more than 1,900 projects. To learn more about CGL and 360 Justice, please visit: www.cglcompanies.com

