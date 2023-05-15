Horizon Robotics and NETA Auto Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

Mass Production of the First NETA Model Featuring Journey 5 to Begin in 2024

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for consumer vehicles, and NETA Auto, a renowned Chinese electric vehicle brand owned by Hozon New Energy Automobile, announced the expansion of their strategic cooperation agreement.

Under the agreement, Horizon Robotics will support NETA Auto to develop its proprietary BEV (Bird's Eye View) perception solution, powered by Horizon Robotics' third-generation computing solution, Journey 5. The new and improved driver's assistance system will revolutionize the driving experience for consumers in China and is expected to be featured in multiple NETA vehicle models, with the first model to be mass-produced in 2024.

Furthermore, the two partners' ongoing collaboration on Horizon's Journey 3 computing solution is extended to more NETA models, including the new NETA GT. This beautiful 2-door electric sports car made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023 and features Level 2 assisted driving functions. Designed for young Chinese drivers, the NETA GT offers a unique combination of high-performance and advanced driving assistance, ensuring a safer and more relaxing driving experience.

Horizon and NETA Auto's shared commitment to consumer value and the improvement of driving safety and convenience forms a strong foundation for a long-term partnership to explore future mobility possibilities. In September 2021, Horizon and NETA Auto officially entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation. Shortly after in 2022, the first model equipped with Horizon's Journey 3 computing solution, NETA U-II, was introduced to the market. With over 22 driver assistance features, including Lane Keeping Assist, Highway Assist and Automated Parking Assist, the NETA U-II received great feedback from Chinese consumers, thanks to its enhanced functionality, improved performance, and enjoyable driving experience.

Looking ahead, Horizon and NETA auto will continue to work together, making high-quality smart vehicles more accessible and reshaping the relationship between people and their vehicles. Both companies aim to create an enjoyable mobility life and a "third living space" beyond home and office for consumers in China.

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

