THE CAO GROUP, INC. PREVIEWS WORLD'S FIRST DIGITAL VISION HEADSET AT 2023 CALIFORNIA DENTAL ASSOCIATION TRADESHOW

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO) will preview the world's first digital vision headset, Hubble™, at the California Dental Association (CDA) Tradeshow at Anaheim, California on May 18th, 2023.

Hubble Digital Vision Headset (PRNewswire)

CAO Group previews world first digital vision headset at California Dental Association tradeshow on May 18th , 2023.

Hubble is a battery-operated headset device as shown below with functions of magnification, illumination, documentation, and cloud storage in a single device to serve the daily needs of dental, medical, and other practitioners.

The Hubble wireless headset offers the following unique features:

Comfortable fit for long hours of work

Two independent replaceable batteries enable continuous operation

Continuous zoom - 1 to 20x magnification with 2K image quality

Micro display view window fits all eyesight with no interpupillary or working length measurement needed

Intuitive user graphic interface (GUI) for device status, patient record management, and device navigation

High intensity, true color LED light always on the target; LED light intensity can be adjusted based on application preference

The view field can be wirelessly projected to a TV monitor for others to review

On-command documentation including imaging and video recording

The documents can be automatically stored in a local SD card or transmitted to a secured cloud storage www.aviuscloud.com . 10 GB cloud storage is initially provided free and subscription service is available for additional storage space

The user can broadcast the event live to desired audiences

The device is controlled by either a handheld remote or a footswitch

"Magnification, illumination, and documentation are the most desired features for practitioners. These functions are currently fulfilled with multiple devices including microscope, optical loupe, head light, digital camera, intraoral camera, etc.," said, Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, President of CAO. "Hubble provides all desired features in one device and is another innovation from CAO to make our customers' jobs Easier, Faster, and Better."

Hubble offers a very competitive cost for the unit and cloud storage. CAO will ship Hubble units to customers in about Q4, 2023 and will take pre-orders starting May 18th, 2023.

Details about the Hubble product can be found at www.caogroup.com or call +1-877-877-9778.

About the CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, USA, is a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental, medical, forensic, and LED lighting products. CAO has created many technologies that benefited engaged industries. Notable world's first innovations include LED curing light, modern diode laser, LED forensic light, LED light sources for general lighting, modern teeth whitening, laser curing light, new caries prevention method, digital vision device, and many others. The mission of CAO is to provide Easier, Faster, and Better products to its customers.

(PRNewsfoto/CAO Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAO Group, Inc.