White Cap and DEWALT® Partner to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

$100,000 donation to be made on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 20 Driver Christopher Bell to wear custom helmet with artwork designed by St. Jude patients

Throughout the month of May, a portion of proceeds from sales of select DEWALT products at U.S. White Cap branches will be donated to St. Jude

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced a charitable partnership to support the critical mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children®.

On June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway, there will be a special dedication to St. Jude on the No. 20 DEWALT car, co-branded with White Cap, along with a special presentation of a $100,000 donation to benefit St. Jude families. Because of generous donations like these, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

With the help of Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 racecar driver Christopher Bell will be sporting a custom-made helmet inspired by artwork created by St. Jude patients. In addition, White Cap and DEWALT will be inviting the family of a St. Jude patient to be special guests at the race.

In lead-up to the race, a portion of the purchase price of select DEWALT products at all U.S. White Cap branches will be donated to benefit St. Jude during the month of May. Details about this promotion can be found at your closest White Cap branch.

"White Cap's long-standing support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and DEWALT's mutual passion for this cause, is what brought us together to fundraise and promote the mission of St. Jude through a special event on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer, White Cap. "We are proud to make a difference for St. Jude with our supplier partner DEWALT."

"In partnership with White Cap, DEWALT is honored to support St. Jude's mission of providing life-saving care, research, and the comforts of home while never leaving families with a bill," said Maria Ford, President, Commercial Construction, Stanley Black & Decker. "St. Jude builds a sense of community that aligns with our company's purpose of For Those Who Make the World."

"We are incredibly grateful for 11 years of support from our friends at White Cap," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This partnership, along with the commitment of DEWALT, Joe Gibbs Racing and race fans around the globe, will help to accelerate our mission to find cures and save more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer each year."

To donate to St. Jude, visit stjude.org.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress blog, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

