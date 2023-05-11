UNC Charlotte Supporters Launch The Goldmine Alliance, an NIL Collective for 49ers Student-Athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporters of UNC Charlotte athletics have announced the creation of The Goldmine Alliance, a new initiative designed to empower 49ers student-athletes to maximize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights.

The Goldmine Alliance is a donor-led collective that will provide UNC Charlotte student-athletes with access to sponsorship resources to help them navigate the evolving NIL landscape.

The Goldmine Alliance is led by two UNC Charlotte supporters who are focused on providing 49er student-athletes with optimal NIL opportunities within the business and philanthropic communities that can ultimately help contribute to a better Charlotte.

The Goldmine Alliance will be a powerful new tool that will help UNC Charlotte student-athletes build their brands, achieve financial success, and thrive both on and off the field.

For more information on The Goldmine Alliance, please visit www.goldmine-alliance.com and reach out at info@goldmine-alliance.com to become a supporter of The Goldmine Alliance.

