OTC LOGISTICS EXPANDS OPERATIONS AND COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY WITH NEW NORTH OFFICE IN THE WOODLANDS.

THE NEW OFFICE WILL PROVIDE A STRATEGIC LOCATION FOR OTC LOGISTICS TO BETTER SERVE ITS CLIENTS AND SUPPORT THE COMPANY'S COMMITMENT TO A HEALTHIER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE.

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Logistics, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new North Office in The Woodlands. The new office will be located at a LEED Silver-Certified Class A building, providing a healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green building for its employees and clients.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used green building rating system, offering a framework for sustainable building practices. OTC Logistics is proud to join the ranks of LEED-certified buildings, which are recognized globally for their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The new office will provide a strategic location for OTC Logistics to better serve its clients in the North region. The workspace was primarily selected to provide a more intimate training and teambuilding environment to exchange synergies and become a more cohesive unit as the company continues to grow. The current north office personnel are comprised of eight team members, and the company is seeking top talent in the industry as it executes its short-term growth goal to triple in size by the end of the year, employing up to 30 personnel.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations with the opening of our new North Office in The Woodlands," said Javier Loya, Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings, the holding company of OTC Logistics. "This move will enable us to better serve our clients in the region and provide a healthy and sustainable work environment for our employees. We look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the logistics and supply chain industry."

OTC Logistics' new office is housed by WorkLodge who supports the company's commitment to sustainability, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future. The LEED-certified building provides numerous environmental, social, and governance benefits, including cost savings, improved air quality, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the opportunity to contribute to FT5K, a non-profit organization which was exclusively funded by and supported by the WorkLodge team.

"We are excited to open our new North Office in The Woodlands and to contribute to the community through the FT5K non-profit organization," said Kirk Lane, Managing Partner of OTC Logistics. "As a member of the WorkLodge team, we will support social projects including help provide housing for underserved children and fight hunger in the Houston area, as well as advance multiple sustainability projects driven by the FT5K organization. We are proud to be a part of this effort and look forward to expanding our operations and our environmental, social and governance impact."

About OTC Logistics

OTC Logistics is a leading global provider of logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, OTC Logistics offers a range of services, including transportation, warehousing, and inventory management. With dedicated engineers and a single point of contact for every project, OTC Logistics offers global precision, speed and safety in full-service logistics and freight forwarding since 2016. For more information, visit www.otclogistics.com.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, visit www.otcgh.com

