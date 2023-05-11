HBR Consulting, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen Announce Executive Leadership Team for Combined Organization

New leadership group will steer integration of the companies, creating a global legal advisory and services organization with an unmatched ability to serve clients as a true industry partner

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen today announced the executive leadership team for a new, combined organization that unites the strengths of three trusted advisors to law firms and corporations worldwide. HBR, which advises legal industry clients on strategy, operational improvements, and technology, was acquired by Renovus Capital Partners in 2022, as were legal research and competitive intelligence provider LAC Group and legal technology and data consultancy Wilson Allen. Together, the combination creates a market-leading, multidisciplinary powerhouse with decades of experience providing services and solutions to law firms, corporate law departments, and other information-driven enterprises. In the short term, the organization will continue to go to market under the three existing brands; a new brand will be launched later in 2023.

Matt Sunderman, now Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization, said: "Clients told us they want a broader scope of services, and we listened. Standing alone, each one of our companies leads in their market segments. Together, our experienced, globally integrated team of strategists, technologists and specialists offers a unique combination of seasoned advice, insights, deep resources, and execution muscle to help our clients accelerate their most important initiatives."

Rob Corrao, now Executive Chairman, said: "Our unified organization is fully committed to our clients, each other, and our role in the legal ecosystem. We look forward to deepening our collective relationship with our clients across the legal industry – already innovative industry leaders – not only as they navigate today's realities, but also as they prepare for tomorrow's opportunities."

The new leadership team features executives from all three legacy companies:

Matt Sunderman , Chief Executive Officer . Matt ensures the organization drives value for clients, partners, and talent by providing collaborative, integrated solutions. He is also focused on ensuring alignment across the executive leadership, delivery, go-to-market, and corporate development teams on execution of the strategic vision and plan for the integrated legacy companies. Matt's wide experience with global legal clients gives him a deep understanding not only of their challenges and opportunities, but also of the broader legal ecosystem, supporting his vision for and leadership of the organization.

Robert Corrao, Executive Chairman . Rob has overall responsibility to ensure alignment and management of the board, enterprise operations functions, and integration programs. He has 25-plus years of experience leading information technology, strategy, operations, consulting, sales and marketing functions in both large and small company settings. This deep experience in growing and running all aspects of the business affords him the opportunity to align client-centric delivery values and thinking with internal needs and operations.

Lauren Chung , Chief Practice Officer . Lauren serves as chief practice officer, leading practice optimization and solution innovation across the organization. She brings 25 years of management consulting experience to support law departments and law firms on transformational efforts that achieve organizational and operational efficiency through the alignment of people, process, and technology.

Kevin Clem , Chief Growth Officer. Kevin serves as chief growth officer and leads the go-to-market organization – client engagement, client operations and client success teams – to maximize the value of the client experience, develop new client relationships, and fuel business growth.

Jae Cornelssen , Chief Financial Officer . Jae serves as chief financial officer, leading the organization's central finance and accounting operations. Jae brings an ideal combination of experience and leadership to the role, enabling him to enhance the company's future strategic growth strategy.

Karen Curran , Chief Talent Officer. Karen is responsible for developing and executing the organization's global human resources strategy in support of the business and financial goals. She is focused on optimizing people-centered activities such as attraction, engagement, development, diversity, and performance to ensure these efforts align with the company's mission and values.

Norm Mullock , Global Head of Corporate Development + Partnerships. Norm leads the evaluation of strategic corporate and product acquisitions, as well as alliances with our strategic partners. A long-time champion of innovation in the legal technology sector, Norm has worked in a variety of market development and leadership positions.

Kaye Sycamore , Global Head of Marketing + Brand Strategy . Kaye leads the organization-wide strategic marketing initiatives to establish and execute programs to engage clients, share insights to help drive innovation and change in the legal ecosystem, and build effective communities that support operational leaders in law firms and corporations. She is a veteran in the enterprise legal technology sector, having held a range of senior go-to-market leadership roles.

Mario Theriault , Global Head of Integration. Mario oversees the building and execution of a best-in-class integration program to successfully bring together the existing and future companies. A founder of a company previously acquired by LAC Group, he has nearly 30 years' experience in the information and competitive intelligence sectors.

More information about the combined organization's Executive Leadership Team and the Senior Leadership Team can be found on the HBR, LAC, and Wilson Allen websites.

About HBR Consulting, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen

HBR Consulting + LAC Group + Wilson Allen – we're bringing our three companies together to create one. Together, we have an unmatched ability to serve law firms, corporate law departments and other information-driven enterprises as a true industry partner. Our globally integrated team – over 600 strategists, technologists and specialists – provides a unique combination of seasoned advice, insights, deep resources and execution muscle to help our clients to navigate and thrive through a period of massive change in how they do business, and how they deliver solutions both internally and to their respective clients.

