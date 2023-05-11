The Haven at San Gabriel Announces New Senior Living Coming in 2023

LEANDER, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enriched Senior Living announces the upcoming opening for The Haven at San Gabriel, a luxury assisted living community in the heart of Leander, Texas. The Haven at San Gabriel will specialize in senior care that provides the highest quality of life, both physically and emotionally.

A new senior living/assisted living center is coming to the beautiful Texas Hill Country

The new, one-story facility, will cover five acres and consist of 65,000 square feet of maintenance-free, pet-friendly apartments. The community will house 50 Assisted Living units and 20 Memory Care units. The spacious rooms feature private bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Leander is located 26 miles north of Austin, Texas, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. The Haven at San Gabriel is conveniently located just miles from the new St. David's Hospital, Austin Community College San Gabriel Campus (ACC), and the new state-of-the-art Metro Station.

Thoughtful interior design will create a boutique hotel feel with all the comforts of home. Community residents will enjoy the luxuries of a theater, saloon, library wellness/therapy room, a full-service salon with massage rooms, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

The elevated dining program will include nutritious and seasonal chef-prepared meals served daily. Formal, private, and casual dining options will be available for residents to host family and friends. Residents can also enjoy snacks and refreshments at the bistro and ice cream parlor.

Memory care residents will thrive in an environment that encourages freedom and choice with the discreet integration of the latest safety technologies and safety features. A dedicated team of care partners will be available 24 hours daily to assist residents with planned activities.

The General Partners for the project are The GAN Group, New Haven Assisted Living and Shane Walls. Enriched Senior Living will act as the managing partner upon completion of construction and the beginning of the operations phase. Each of the three GP partners has domain expertise in the critical areas of success for Senior Housing including financing, construction and operations.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Harrell

512-460-9056

mackenzie@newhaventexas.com

