ACE Enhances Signature Loan Offering, Giving Advisors Even Greater Confidence in Their Credit Capabilities

By Setting Qualification & Approval Expectations Upfront, the Advisor Credit Exchange Further Simplifies Access to an Easy, Quick Way to Achieve Liquidity Without Selling Assets

BERWYN, Pa., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) has rolled out updates to its unified lending platform, ACx, making it easier for financial advisors to identify signature loans to be part of a diversified credit portfolio for helping clients obtain short-term, immediate liquidity.

Signature loans don't require borrowers to pledge collateral. Instead, borrowers only need to sign that they agree to repay the loans over the designated period. ACE provides advisors with access to signature loans from high-quality lenders, which can potentially meet the needs of clients with a broad spectrum of credit profiles. Advisors can also receive on-demand support from subject matter experts and credit coaches who can help them fully integrate lending into their practices and value propositions.

The updates to ACE's signature loan offering empower advisors to:

Set Qualification Expectations: The ACx platform can further identify which types of signature loans and terms clients would most likely qualify for.





Make Best-Fit Proposals: Armed with the upfront pre-qualification, advisors can help clients identify the signature loan that would best meet their particular needs.

"These enhancements can give advisors and their clients a liquidity option that does not require a sale of, or pledging of, assets," said Peter Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Credit Exchange. "Finding providers of signature loan options, along with competitive rates and execution, is often challenging and time-consuming for advisors. Upfront pre-qualification, combined with best-practices sales and approval support within an easy-to-use, holistic credit ecosystem, empowers advisors to navigate the complexities of lending while delivering a positive client experience."

The updates to ACE's signature loan offering are also available to advisors that utilize the Envestnet Credit Exchange, which is powered by ACx technology.

Leveraged together, ACE's signature (unsecured), residential real estate, and securities-backed loans enable advisors to address a significant financial need typically unmet by traditional asset management practices. To learn more, advisors can reach out to ACE at https://advisorcreditexchange.com/contact/ .

About Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC

The Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) is a technology-empowered network that brings together lenders and wealth managers, enabling investment firms and advisors to deliver financing solutions to build their clients' net worth and meet their financial goals. By integrating liability management with asset management and protection solutions, ACE has created new opportunities for advisors to help clients achieve financial wellness.

For more information on the Advisor Credit Exchange, please visit www.advisorcreditexchange.com .

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in the Advisor Credit Exchange. ACE provides lending solutions to advisors and their clients via the Envestnet platform through Envestnet's affiliate, Envestnet Financial Technologies.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5 trillion in platform assets, approximately 106,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter ( @ENVintel ).

Neither ACE nor Envestnet offer a loan product or make lending decisions. The funding and administration of all loans is undertaken by separate and unaffiliated financial institutions.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

ace@jconnelly.com

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Credit Exchange LLC