POKERSTARS VR LAUNCHES ON PLAYSTATION VR2

Launch Marks Game's Debut on Sony Platforms

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars VR is now live on Sony's next generation virtual reality hardware, PlayStation®VR2.

The launch marks PokerStars VR's debut on Sony's celebrated virtual reality platforms and will see the VR social casino videogame join a host of blockbuster AAA titles already live and in development.

A brand-new audience of VR players can now hang out with friends in their private luxury suite and win free virtual chips daily, before heading out to the casino floor and a choice of stunning environments.

Here they can meet players from around the world in action-packed games of blackjack and roulette, roll the dice with buddies at the craps table, choose from a dazzling selection of slots, or take on real opponents at cash, Spin & Go, and Sit & Go poker.

PokerStars VR and development partner Lucky VR have taken full advantage of the breath-taking capabilities of the PlayStation VR2 hardware, which is powered by PlayStation 5. Advanced haptic feedback through PlayStation®VR2 Sense™ controllers brings gameplay to new heights by giving players the sensation of interacting with a huge in-game catalogue of props and accessories, while handling chips, dice and cards just like in live games. Real-time face and eye tracking will allow players to study opponents' tells and adds to the community experience as players chat live at the tables. Players will also feel the thrill of going all-in at the poker table with live headset haptic feedback that brings a new dimension to the virtual reality experience.

James O'Reilly, PokerStars Director of VR & Innovation, said: "Our Sony debut introduces PokerStars VR to a brand-new audience and we've spent months in development making sure it's rewarding social experience. The PlayStation VR2 hardware is astonishing, and Sony have been a great partner in helping us realise its potential. I'm looking forward to welcoming PlayStation VR2 fans to our community over a few hands of poker, and to unveiling more to come from our game."

PokerStars VR is free to download now from the PlayStation Store and free to play, with players awarded free chips every 8 hours and free creds used to purchase interactive accessories and apparel in-game. Additional chips and items are available to purchase via the PlayStation Store.

PokerStars VR uses Tox Mod, an AI live chat monitoring tool, to assist its dedicated moderation team. Players also have access to a range of in-game safety tools including the option to take time out from games, set spending limits, issue player reports, and customise the extent of their interaction with others in-game.

PokerStars VR is a free-to-play social casino that does not present an opportunity to win real money. Players must be aged 18 or over to play. Please play responsibly.

About PokerStars VR

PokerStars VR mixes all the fun of real-world casino games with cutting-edge visuals and design to transport players to the frontline of VR entertainment. Players can choose to compete against others from around the world or at private tables in games that include poker, craps, slots, roulette and blackjack.

Developed with Lucky VR and launched in 2018, PokerStars VR is free-to-play and available on Meta Rift, Meta Quest and Quest 2, Quest Pro, Sony PlayStation VR2, and HTC Vive. It is available to download from the Meta Store, PlayStation Store, Steam and Viveport.

PokerStars VR is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

