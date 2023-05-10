Inc. Founders House Announces First 30 Under 30-ish, Atlanta

Thirty leading local entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders will be honored by Inc. on May 10 for making their mark on the region

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the 30 Under 30-ish, Atlanta event to honor the best and brightest in the city's business community. The event, which will kick off Inc.'s regional 30 Under 30-ish tour, will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 pm at Inc. Founders House Atlanta, located at The Gathering Spot. Inc. editor-in-chief Scott O. will unveil the honoree list, the first of its kind to include not only entrepreneurs but also those who support them: hometown investors, networking gurus, accelerators, and ecosystem builders.

Inc. is partnering with the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce to present its 30 Under 30-ish event.

Inc. worked alongside local curators—including James Chapman, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Plain Sight, James Zebrowski of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization, and Rodney and Shanterria Sampson, who have spent the past 10 years building Atlanta's tech industry through their incubator, Opportunity Hub (OHUB)—to select this group of rising stars in Atlanta.

Inc. selected Atlanta as the first stop on its 30 Under 30-ish tour because the city is a hotbed for innovation; Atlanta is home to hundreds of Inc. 5000 honorees, the highest per capita concentration for any city in the country.

"All of these people together elevate an ecosystem," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott O. "That's what we're trying to recognize with the 30 under 30-ish list, the people who are upstarts in local communities."

"I think for a long time, Atlanta has been known for entertainment," says Plain Sight founder and CEO James Chapman. "But when it also comes to innovation, technology, and just flat out getting it done from the entrepreneurship standpoint, they should be mentioned right up there too." Chapman is intimately familiar with the business community in the region. After moving his mobile networking app business from Detroit to Atlanta, he immediately found a community of like-minded entrepreneurs. "You have folks who are really rolling up their sleeves," Chapman adds.

A celebratory cocktail hour will follow the ceremony.

