Fosun Pharma Participates in BEYOND Expo 2023 to Showcase Its Innovative R&D Achievements

MACAU, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 10 to 12, 2023, the 3rd BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo — also known as BEYOND Expo 2023 is being held at the Venetian Macau Convention and Exhibition Center. This year is the third consecutive year that Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) has participated in the Expo. Together with Henlius, Fosun Kite, Fosun Health and the in-depth incubation platform Fosun Lead, Fosun Pharma showcases its innovative R&D achievements and globalization footprint in the healthcare industry in the Life Sciences Exhibition Area (Booth No. B28) at the Expo.

Founded in 2020, BEYOND Expo has been successfully held for two years and is now one of the largest and most influential international technology expos in Asia. With the theme of "Technology Redefined", BEYOND Expo 2023 aims to encourage exchanges among industry segments, promote the comprehensive upgrading and reform of the industry, and become a grand international event for technology exchanges.

Application of more innovative achievements for the benefit of patients

This year, Fosun Pharma showcases its innovation-driven development strategy and strong capabilities in global operation and demonstrates the latest achievements of cutting-edge technology industrialization and innovative R&D achievements brought by international cooperation.

HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), the first innovative monoclonal antibody developed by Fosun Pharma's biopharmaceutical platform Henlius, has been approved in China for the treatment of microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). HANSIZHUANG has been granted orphan drug designations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA and the European Commission for the treatment of SCLC. HANQUYOU (trastuzumab), the first China-developed mAb biosimilar approved both in China and Europe, has been approved in more than 30 countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. The biologic license application (BLA) for HANQUYOU has been accepted by the FDA. It is expected to become the first China-developed biosimilar approved in China, the EU and the USA, expanding its presence in major biologic markets of Europe and the USA.

Back in 2021, at Fosun Pharma's first participation in the BEYOND Expo, Yikaida (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Injection), China's first CAR-T cell therapy product approved for marketing, received widespread attention from attendees. During the three consecutive years of participation in the Expo, Yikaida's latest R&D and commercialization progress has also attracted much attention. By the end of 2022, Yikaida had been included in the urban customized commercial medical insurance of 70 provinces and municipalities and more than 60 commercial insurances, with more than 130 registered treatment centers. To date, Yikaida has been used to cure more than 400 patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In October 2022, the application for the second-line Yikaida therapy for indications submitted by Fosun Kite was accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation, NMPA. This means that adult patients with DLBCL who do not respond to first-line immunochemotherapy or relapse within 12 months after first-line immunochemotherapy can expect to benefit from the therapy earlier.

Both Comirnaty (BNT162b2) and Comirnaty bivalent mRNA vaccines have been registered in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Hong Kong SAR") and approved as regularly imported vaccines in Macao SAR, expanding its presence in both public and private sectors. Relevant dosage forms for children and infants have been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR for local government vaccination programs. Azvudine Tablets, developed by Fosun Pharma and Genuine Biotech, received emergency conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on July 25, 2022. On August 9, as the main recommended drug for the treatment of COVID-19, it was included in the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 9) of the National Health Commission, and later incorporated into 40 national and provincial guidelines such as the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 10). In January 2023, the National Healthcare Security Administration officially included Azvudine Tablets in China's medical insurance reimbursement list, and insured patients can be reimbursed for using the tablets according to regulations. The new medical insurance payment standard was officially implemented on April 1, 2023.

Fosun Lead, an in-depth incubation platform of Fosun Pharma, makes its debut at the Expo with cutting-edge technologies

As a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group, Fosun Pharma is guided by innovation and internationalization, continues to enrich its innovative product pipelines and improve the research and clinical development capabilities of FIC (first-in-class) and BIC (best-in-class) new drugs and accelerate the R&D and commercialization of innovative technologies and products through such diverse and multi-level cooperation models as independent R&D, cooperative development, in-licensing, and in-depth incubation.

Fosun Lead, an in-depth incubation platform of Fosun Pharma, makes its debut at this BEYOND Expo. Fosun Lead is a scientific and technological innovation incubation platform jointly established by Fosun Pharma and Professor Xu Tian, a world-renowned scientist and Chief Scientific Advisor to Fosun Pharma. Through the in-depth incubation model, the platform integrates internal and external resources, focuses on precision medicine, artificial intelligence and other technical fields, and is committed to the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements and the incubation of technological innovation and entrepreneurship oriented to unmet clinical needs. In China, Fosun Lead has invested more than 500 million yuan and established a shared experimental space of more than 4,000 square meters. The platform has incubated and implemented four scientific and technological innovation companies, including Jingshan Bio-Technology, Shenai Technology, Xintaiyuan Bio-Technology, and Junji Health Technology, which respectively promote the R&D of gene cell therapy products, artificial intelligence algorithms for tumor precision therapy, personalized tumor immunotherapy and microecological flora products. It has established close cooperative relations with top universities' research institutes and medical institutions at home and abroad to promote the commercialization of their research results and resources. The incubated companies have attracted a large number of first-class R&D talents at home and abroad, actively promoted product R&D, and secured important progress.

Fosun Health advances strategic planning and the FHMO model in the Greater Bay Area

In addition, Fosun Pharma's booth has showcased the strategic planning of its subsidiary Fosun Health's healthcare services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Under the guidance of the two national strategies of "Healthy China 2030" and "Digital China", Fosun Health takes "Enabling Family a Healthier and Better Living" as its mission, offers online-offline integrated services around the whole life cycle of users, builds the whole-course and active health management capabilities for special diseases, and gradually realizes the FHMO model integrating "medical treatment, pharmaceuticals, insurance and healthcare services". After years of industrial development, Fosun Health has owned and operated many general hospitals with brand and medical capability advantages in the Greater Bay Area, such as Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital, Zhuhai Chancheng Hospital, and Guangzhou Xinshi Hospital. While deepening the layout, it has continuously promoted the online and offline integration of medical institutions, extended grass-roots services, created a high level of medical disciplines, and promoted the integrated operation of the Group, so as to enhance the regional medical service model.

Li Haifeng, Fosun Global Partner, Chairman of Fosun Foundation; Wang Donghua, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategic Enabler (CSEO) of Fosun Pharm; Huang Hai, CEO of Fosun Kite and Jin Yi, CEO of Jingshan Bio-Technology attended the BEYOND Expo Life Sciences Summit and concurrent events.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company continuously enriches its innovative product pipeline through independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma improves the research and clinical development capabilities of FIC (First-in-class) and BIC (Best-in-class) new drugs as well as accelerates the R&D and launch of innovative technologies and products.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of "Innovation Transformation, Integrated Operation and Steady Growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values through strengthening its independent R&D and external cooperation and enriching its product pipelines, as well as promoting the global networks and enhancing operational efficiency. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global medical and health market.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.fosunpharma.com

