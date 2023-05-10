eDynamic Learning Announces the DECA, FBLA, BPA, FCCLA, Virtual Business, and the Passion to Purpose Scholarship Program High School Student Winners

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, the largest provider of college and career readiness curriculum solutions for middle schools through college, announces its high school scholarship recipients from DECA, FBLA, BPA, FCCLA, All-Access Virtual Business Challenge, and the Passion to Purpose Scholarship Program.

54,753 high school students from around the U.S. and internationally participated this school year for a chance to win a scholarship from eDynamic Learning. Students had a variety of opportunities to participate and receive a scholarship including writing an essay, delivering a presentation, and competing in a 15-minute simulation competition virtually, and in person. The most nail-biting and intense experiences are the final round of the Knowledge Matters Virtual Business Challenge (VBC) simulation competitions where students are given only 15 minutes to help their simulated business thrive and implement strategies around pricing, purchasing, merchandising, productivity, advertising, finances, and so much more. Students not only value the funding they receive through these scholarships opportunities but often appreciate the recognition even more.

Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) such as DECA Inc., Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Business Professionals of America (BPA) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) regularly encourage their students to participate in Virtual Business Challenges from Knowledge Matters. Teachers and advisors indicate the scholarship opportunities not only allow students to gain employability skills, they also help motivate students during class and enable them to make connections between school and a career.

"Students who participate in career technical education programs are graduating five to ten percent higher than students who aren't. We're excited to be a part of helping students find success in high school as well as in their future education and careers endeavors." said Maureen Ginley, General Manager of the Knowledge Matters division of eDynamic Learning.

eDynamic Learning's scholarship programs are part of the company's Recognition & Rewards Program and their commitment to recognizing exceptional school programs. We congratulate these remarkable students, their teachers, and the schools that offered their students these opportunities.

2023 Scholarship Student Winners include:

DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) VBC competition:

Top teams and winners from the 8 competition simulation categories:

Personal Finance:

1st place $1,000 – Amanuel W. and S.P. H. from Roosevelt High School, WA

2nd place $500 – Shridhar J. and Landon F. from Round Rock High School, TX

3rd place $250– Kathryn L., Eesha V., and Emily T. from Round Rock High School, TX

Retailing:

1st place $1,000 – Ken Z., Jack H., and Basil C. from Oakton High School, VA

2nd place $500 – Avi A. and Ryan N. from McNeil High School, TX

3rd place $250– Noah H., Jack H., and Manuel V. from Hillsboro-Deering High School, NH

Hotel:

1st place $6000 – Jeffrey S., Selena Y., and Esha D. from Lynbrook High School, CA

2nd place $3000 – Tyler V. and Travis R. from Faith Lutheran Middle and High School, NV

3rd place $1,500 – SriHarsha K., Owen Y., and Sanved D. from Lynbrook High School, CA

4th place $900 – Maxwell Y. and Sayuri M. from Winston Churchill High School, MD

Restaurant:

1st place $1,000 – Victor J. from Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, Ontario, Canada

2nd place $500 – Bailey M. and Tyler T. from McDowell High School, NC

3rd place $250– Arjun I. and Mehul G. from Lynbrook High School, CA

Accounting:

1st place $1,000 – Arjun A., Abdullah S., and Rishi J. from The Woodlands School, Ontario, Canada

2nd place $500 – Aviram J., Aavyan P., and Ryan H. from Washington High School, CA

3rd place –$250– Maahi D., Hirday J., and Aryan P. from North Park Secondary School, Ontario, Canada

Fashion:

1st place $1,000 – Tihar I. from Lake Travis High School, TX

2nd place $500 – Suhith K. from Oakton High School, VA

3rd place $250 – Hanny N. and Hanna N. Lake Travis High School, TX

Sports:

1st place $1,000 – Nathaniel A., Francis P., and Anish Y. from Round Rock High School, TX

2nd place $500 – Josh L., Aaron J., and Owen L. from Carlmont High School, CA

3rd place $250 – Aarav J., Siddharth S., and Prakrit R. from Mission San Jose High School, CA

Entrepreneurship:

1st place $1,000 – Edward X. and William T. from Great Neck South High School, NY

2nd place $500 – Ryan S. from Triangle Math and Science Academy, Cary, NC

3rd place $250 – Sina D., Arjun B., and Sukru G. from Triangle Math and Science Academy, NC

DECA/Knowledge Matters Digital Presentation Skills Challenge:

1st place - Emma M., Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, MN

2nd place - Reid W., West Irondequoit High School, NY

3rd place - Aadarsh G., Hickory Ridge High School, NC

BPA Virtual Business Challenge:

Accounting:

1st place - Trevor A., Waubonsie Valley High School, IL

2nd place - Peter S. and Jerry Y., Ann Arbor Huron High School, MI

3rd place - Jailyn L., Samuel K., and Gage S., Riverside HS/Ohio Hi Point Career Center, OH

Entrepreneurship:

1st place - Dhruvi G. and Sravyasri L., Carroll High School - Black, TX

2nd place - Vivek T., Bradley S., and Anirudh V., Ann Arbor Huron High School, MI

3rd place - Jonathan J., Andy L., and Ketan T., Carroll High School - Green, TX

FCCLA Virtual Business Challenge:

Fashion:

1st place- Aleah T., Marysville High School, OH

2nd place- Yesire C., Crete High School, NE

3rd place- Amy W., Washington Virtual Academy, WA

Personal Finance:

1st place- Kathryn L., Round Rock High School, TX

2nd place- Oliver G., Jishnu S., and Smriti J., Round Rock High School, TX

3rd place- Shon B., Syvannah M., and Zaya W., Akron High School, CO

FBLA Virtual Business Challenge:

Management Winners:

1st place- Oliver M., May-Port CG High School, ND

2nd place- Michael R., Robert G., Rebekah G., Robinson Secondary School, VA

3rd place- Sixian L., Jericho High School, NY

Finance Winners:

1st place- Andrew S., Greenway High School, AZ

2nd place- Daniel T., Greenway High School, AZ

3rd place- Andrew N., Newton High School, NJ

Virtual Business All-Access Scholarship Challenge:

Fall 2022:

1st place- Steven C., John Jay High School, NY

2nd place- Ryan N., Rosemead High School, CA

3rd place- Hannah, B., Rosemead High School, CA

Spring 2023:

1st place- Prakrit R., Mission San Jose High School, CA

2nd place- Ines D., Irondequoit High School, NY

3rd place- Siddharth S., Mission San Jose High School, CA

The Passion to Purpose Scholarship Program enables students to write an original essay where they reflect on their career exploration journey and share how eDynamic Learning courseware helped guide them in their career discovery.

The eDynamic Learning Passion to Purpose Scholarship winners include:

1st place $2,500 – Shalini M. from Valley Stream South High School, NY

1st place $ $2,500 - Christian P. from Pathways Charter School, CA

2nd place $2,000 Fabia K. from Valley Stream South High School, NY

3rd place $500 – Marin S. from Laurel Springs Online School, PA

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning is the largest provider of college and career readiness solutions established with a mission of helping students find their passion and prepare them with the knowledge and skills to make life-shaping decisions. eDynamic Learning offers award-winning courseware for grades 5-12 with nearly 250 courses for schools to choose from to support career-focused elective and career technical education classes. eDynamic Learning's Knowledge Matters division is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content with over one-third of all U.S. high schools using the Virtual Business line of simulations. Popular with Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs), Knowledge Matters' simulations are used in business, marketing, personal finance, fashion, and hospitality classes.

