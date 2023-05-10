DataDome Expands Partner Program to Accelerate Delivery of Best-in-Class Protection to Enterprises Worldwide

Expansion supports the evolving needs of today's enterprises against sophisticated online fraud & bot attacks

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce it is strategically expanding its channel presence with the hire of Teague Dufresne, Director of Channel Sales, and a streamlined partner program that will support the evolving needs of today's enterprises in the fight against online fraud and automated threats.

Dufresne brings 15 years of experience working in the channel with a focus on cybersecurity. Having worked across a range of start-ups, distributors and established vendors, she joins DataDome from cloud security provider Ermetic, where she successfully helped build their channel program, working closely with Tier 1 solution providers to secure their customers on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

"I am thrilled to develop a partner program for a solution that has seen such great adoption globally," said Teague Dufresne, Director of Channel Sales at DataDome. "Partners play an integral role in advising their customers on choosing best-in-class solutions, and can help scale in additional markets or regions. They truly are a vital piece of the security puzzle, and I look forward to expanding our program to deliver even greater value to both our customers and our partners'."

DataDome already touts a robust technical and business partner ecosystem , and recently joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program . DataDome's 50+ integrations and compatibility with all major web technologies, including multi-cloud and multi-CDN setups, are the backbone of its strong technology alliances and help power its seamless deployment.

"Customer centricity is at the core of DataDome's DNA," said Aurelie Guerrieri, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at DataDome. "We've designed and built our solution in a way that empowers our customers to easily choose, purchase and implement DataDome regardless of their existing technology stack. By expanding our partner program, we are bringing this simplicity to our partners' customers, arming them with the protection necessary to stop fraudsters in their tracks."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome closing $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bot developers and online fraud, and maintaining the topmost leader position in G2's Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation. In the past year, DataDome has received widespread recognition for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities. It is Great Place to Work certified , and was ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. It was also named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Reddit, Rakuten, and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.

