"VOICES FOR HUMANITY" RESTORES DIGNITY AND RESPECT TO A NATION WITH CLEMENT MANFOUO

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY—the weekly series presenting heroic changemakers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities—announces a new episode featuring human rights activist Clement Manfouo, premiering May 10, 2023.

Clement Manfouo brings the message of human rights to some of the poorest areas of South Africa. (PRNewswire)

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

In South Africa, a crime is committed every 16 seconds. Growing up in this unstable environment is devastating to youth who find themselves navigating the path to adulthood without a clear-cut concept of right and wrong. To counter this pervasive moral decline, Clement Manfouo is spearheading a movement to restore dignity and respect by bringing the message of Youth for Human Rights to young people living in some of the nation's poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods.

ABOUT CLEMENT MANFOUO

Clement Manfouo was born in Cameroon and from an early age was inspired by the story of Nelson Mandela's transformative impact on South Africa. It was his dream to be a part of that history. But at just 10 years old, Clement was taken by his older brother and forced into a life of servitude. It wasn't until he was a young adult that he would finally break free, starting a new life in South Africa. But there he grew concerned about the rampant crime and lack of respect for human dignity in the poorer neighborhoods of his province of Mpumalanga. Seeking a way to counter the societal decline, he discovered Youth for Human Rights and realized the importance of spreading its message. Working with schools and community leaders, Clement is having a transformative impact on society. Through educating others on their human rights, Clement is not only strengthening community bonds and empowering the people of Mpumalanga, he is achieving his goal of becoming a part of South Africa's history.

Clement Manfouo is the provincial coordinator for Youth for Human Rights International in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@scnmedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International