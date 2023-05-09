SARC LAUNCHES NATIONAL VIRTUAL MULTIDISCIPLINARY TUMOR BOARD FOR SARCOMA, REPRESENTING NEARLY 20% OF CHILDHOOD CANCERS AND 1% OF ADULT CANCERS

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SARC (Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration) is proud to announce that it has launched a national, virtual multidisciplinary sarcoma tumor board.

Virtual, national tumor board enables physicians & surgeons to get expert guidance on how to treat sarcomas

As the care of patients with cancer, particularly uncommon cancers such as sarcoma, becomes increasingly complex and therapeutic options become more nuanced, input of multiple expert clinicians is more critical than ever for educated, optimal decision making for the treating physicians and surgeons.

The SARC Multidisciplinary Tumor Board (SMTB) brings together sarcoma experts, complementing and expanding the geographic reach of local or regional institutional tumor boards. The SMTB provides a uniquely focused forum for physicians and surgeons to present sarcoma patient cases for in-depth, evidence-based discussion of tumor diagnosis and management of adults and children before or after diagnostic procedures, biopsies, surgery, or at relapse.

"We are excited about our SARC Multi-Disciplinary Tumor Board," said Dr. Scott Okuno, SARC's Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Oncology at Mayo Clinic, "as this allows all sarcoma providers, regardless of whether they are practicing in a small, geographically remote center or a major center, to get opinions how to treat and manage all types of bone and soft tissue sarcoma from experts in the sarcoma field."

"In 2023 SARC proudly celebrates our twentieth year facilitating and driving team science," said Steven Young, President & CEO of SARC, "and this tumor board extends support to the broader clinical community."

For more information, or to submit cases for consideration, clinicians are directed to: https://sarctrials.org/education/sarc-tumor-board/.

About SARC

SARC (Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration) is a US-based, non-profit (501(c)(3)) organization dedicated to fostering progress in the prevention and treatment of sarcoma to improve patient outcomes and ultimately find a cure. SARC was formed by the sarcoma research community in 2003 to bring together the best cancer centers in the world supported by centralized infrastructure for the conduct of multi-institutional collaborative sarcoma research.

Since founding, SARC has fast-tracked and sponsored twenty-six Phase I, II and III clinical trials along with correlative studies to better understand the biologic bases for what drugs and combinations are most effective in treating sub-groups of patients, young investigator mentorship and grants programs, and the investigation of key biological questions across nearly 90 medical centers with specialized sarcoma programs in the United States and overseas.

To learn more about the SARC organization, its impactful programs and innovative investigator-initiated clinical trials, and how to help support its mission, please visit the SARC website at www.sarctrials.org.

What Is Sarcoma?

Sarcomas are cancers of the bony skeleton (the skull, vertebrae, ribs, and extremities), and the so-called soft tissues, including muscle and fat. Sarcomas are disproportionately common in children and young adults but occur at all ages. There are many different types of sarcomas, leading to diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. SARC and our collaborators are working to advance the science and treatment of sarcomas.

