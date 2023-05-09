REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A TOP FRANCHISE FOR WOMEN

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, is ONE of only 50 franchises to be named by Franchise Business Review a Top Franchise for Women 2023.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

"Women continue to pack a punch in our industry and we're so grateful for their immense contributions to real estate," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "But the women in our ONE Family go above and beyond, working so hard for their families, neighbors and communities while being franchise owners and entrepreneurs. I'm continually awe inspired by what they do every day."

Realty ONE Group was among 300 franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners who were surveyed to determine their satisfaction with their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, financial opportunity and work/life balance. The now global franchisor topped the list for the second year in a row because it continues to elevate women with exceptional support, coaching, mentoring and branding while celebrating their ongoing contributions to the real estate industry.

Realty ONE Group was also named by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Recession Proof Franchise and a Top Low-Cost Franchise while also claiming the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group