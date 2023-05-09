Psilera to Unveil Lead Clinical Compound at Live-Streamed Event on May 25, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera , a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation mental health treatments for take home use, will be announcing their lead compound in a live virtual Clinical Compound Reveal event on May 25, 2023 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm ET.

Psilera (PRNewsfoto/Psilera, Inc) (PRNewswire)

Be amongst the first in the industry to hear of Psilera's lead clinical compound.

Psilera's co-founders Dr. Jackie von Salm and Dr. Chris Witowski will announce the team's much anticipated lead clinical compound and share the data gathered to support a clinical indication. Attendees are welcomed to join in a brief Q&A session following the presentation. Be amongst the first in the industry to join the team in celebrating this momentous milestone.

To participate in the event, click here to register on their website.

About Psilera - Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and executive team to reimagine psychoactive natural products into effective and insurance-backed take home therapies. Their drug discovery engine combines novel syntheses of new compounds with a technology-enabled platform to design next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level. Psilera's mission is to enhance the lives of patients by delivering new treatment options with fewer side effects in psychiatric, addiction, and neurodegenerative disorders. Psilera is defining the new era in mindful medicine.

Media Contact:

Katie DeMarsh

Katie@Psilera.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Witowski

Chris@Psilera.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Psilera