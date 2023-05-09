NPLA Conference: A New Name and Transformation for the Legendary Pitbull Conference

The largest private lending conference in the U.S. launches new NPLA Conference website and brand from Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. and Private Lender Law

MARLBORO, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq., and Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G), unveiled a rebrand and strategic mission shift for the Pitbull Conference, the largest private lending event in the country. Now known as the NPLA Conference (www.nplaconference.com), Hornik, the new owner of the conference and the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA), promises that this will mark the beginning of a monumental evolution for the industry.

June 19-21Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Atlantic City, NJ www.NPLAConference.com (PRNewswire)

"This will revolutionize the private lending industry and bring a whole host of positive changes eagerly anticipated by leaders in the space—providing much needed networking and education support during these tumultuous times," said Hornik.

According to Hornik, the new conference name solidifies the connection between the National Private Lending Association—the private lending industry's leading voice—and the longest-running private lender conference in the nation.

"Our new name and visual identity reflect our commitment to education, networking, and entertainment," Hornik said. "People come to this conference to do business and make deals, and our rebranding attests to the conference's high caliber and commitment to networking and dealmaking. The conference's mission to provide top-quality networking opportunities and real-time content will remain central."

To that end, the new site will detail what attendees can expect for the NPLA Conference's upcoming 58th edition, taking place June 19-21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"This will be an unforgettable three-day event laser focused on elevating the core principles of networking, education, and entertainment," said Hornik.

"We've even expanded afternoon networking sessions, events, and entertainment of all types," Hornik said, "so if you're there to make business connections, you'll have ample opportunities."

"The NPLA membership will be involved in panels, presentations, and every other aspect of the 58th NPLA Conference," Hornik said. "Moving forward, the NPLA will power both the primary association and conference."

Hornik also touted the June NPLA Conference's educational opportunities, an area in which the conference is especially well known for its excellence.

The 58th edition of the NPLA conference promises high-quality entertainment alongside best-in-class information sessions. The event will open with a charity poker tournament, followed by a VIP cocktail party on June 20 and late-night after-party on June 21st. Golf tournaments are part of the agenda as well.

"The rebranded NPLA conference will continue to prioritize relationship building through entertainment," Hornik said. "Opportunities to drink, dine, and break bread with others in the private lending space will abound."

Hornik and Private Lender Law completed their acquisition of the NPLA and the conference in November 2022. Hornik emphasized that the conference played a vital role in his own success story.

"All of my meaningful business relationships come from decades of attending the conference," Hornik said. "I'm grateful to the conference for helping to grow Private Lender Law into the largest U.S. full-service private lending law firm, and I'm ecstatic to build the NPLA Conference into an event where others in the space can continue to experience the same benefits. Our new positioning is the launch pad for continued growth and success."

The 58th NPLA Conference will take place June 19-21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. For more information and to register, visit their newly launched conference website at NPLAconference.com.

About Private Lender Law

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive real estate legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. www.privatelenderlaw.com

About the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA)

The mission of the NPLA is to support, protect, and grow the Private Lending Industry. The NPLA serves as a platform where members collaborate, share ideas, and stay informed. We advise and educate the public, as well as both state and federal policymakers, on the vital role Private Lending plays in real estate markets throughout the United States. www.nplaonline.com

