Medicus IT Names Key Leadership Role

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT is proud to announce the promotion of Anthony (Tony) Niemotka to Executive Vice President of Community Health.

Tony Niemotka has been with Medicus for two years; before that, he was the Co-founder of Healthcare Information Technology Care, LLC (HITCare) and ran that organization for thirteen years before being acquired by Medicus. Tony is a health business optimizer and found his true passion and purpose in improving the performance of our nation's community health centers. He has a proven track record of improving community health outcomes by eliminating the pain of running a health center's complex and evolving information technology environment.

As Senior Vice President of Community Health, Tony led his team in developing and implementing innovative programs and initiatives that have significantly impacted the health and well-being of individuals and families in our community. In his expanded role, Tony will oversee all aspects of Medicus' community health programs, including strategy development, program implementation, and evaluation. He will work closely with community partners, government agencies, and other stakeholders to identify opportunities to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities in our region through innovative technology.

Tony is an experienced leader and an accomplished healthcare IT professional with twenty-plus years of experience working closely with the healthcare industry. He holds a Bachelor of Industrial Technology from California State University - Fresno and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in community health.

"We are thrilled to have Tony in this expanded role," said Medicus CEO Chris Jann. "With his leadership and expertise, we are confident that we will continue to make significant progress in driving healthcare forward, allowing our community health center clients to transform their IT operations, and improve the health and well-being of their communities."

Tony added, "I am honored and excited to take on this expanded role.

My understanding of community health services and its delivery model, combined with an unwavering passion and optimism, allows me to be a technology advocate and champion for those supporting the underserved. I look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that address our community's complex health challenges."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

