Edifier Announces iF DESIGN AWARD 2023 for WH950NB and QD35 (NEW-X)

RICHMOND, BC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the forward-thinking audio-technology brand, is a double winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The WH950NB and the QD35 (also known as NEW-X) won in the popular and hotly contested Audio category. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the prestigious seal of quality.

The Edifier WH950NB and the QD35 (NEW-X) won over the 133-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their advanced technologies and high-quality audio.

The technically advanced WH950NB headphones support both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, feature the LDAC Codec and have superior 4-Mic ENC to omit background noise and interference for crystal clear calls. A fast-charging time of 10 minutes gives up to 7 hours of playtime whilst a full charge of 1.5 hours gives up to 34 hours of charge with ANC on, 55 hours with ANC off. With the Edifier Connect App, users can choose a safe volume to protect their hearing and customize the EQ settings and select various music modes.

The QD35 (NEW-X) is an all-in-one music system. The speaker has been designed with high-quality acoustics expertly combined with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and support for LDAC. The stunning 'Lumia Art' effects: - pulsating, dynamic, vivid lights combined with powerful audio - give a creative, musical experience.

