Cooleaf Selected as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Cooleaf has been named among the best workplaces [and in special categories Lean and Mean: under $5MM in gross revenue.]

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list honors American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

(PRNewsfoto/Cooleaf) (PRNewswire)

A leader in the employee engagement space, Cooleaf's platform is transforming employee recognition across top companies. Recently named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work in 2022, Cooleaf is pioneering the future of employee engagement for high-performing teams.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"We are honored to have built a culture that our employees are proud to be a part of," says Cooleaf Co-Founder, John Duisberg. "Cooleaf's mission is to transform the employee experience. Knowing that our own people are engaged, happy, and healthy is what it's all about for us. This recognition is an honor that will power our growth tremendously."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences, and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools.

Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

