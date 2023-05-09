BNP Paribas Integrates with Bloomberg AIM to Enhance Post-Trade Workflows

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNP Paribas' Securities Services business and Bloomberg today announced an integration that brings together BNP Paribas' multi-asset servicing capabilities with Bloomberg AIM, a leading buy-side order management system. The solution will provide mutual clients with seamless front-to-back workflows and standardized data connectivity to support efficient trade management.

The offering delivers real-time post-trade workflows, enhanced by the bank's middle office outsourcer data, utilizing seamless connectivity from automated trade instruction capture, to status update and end-of-day recaps. Clients benefit from increased transparency along the lifecycle of the transaction, while reducing manual touchpoints and minimizing post-trade risk and costs.

Ugo Loeser, Arca Fondi SGR CEO: "I am extremely pleased with our partnership with BNP Paribas. Our shared vision of technological innovation has led us to become the first client to adopt the solution that was jointly developed by BNP Paribas and Bloomberg. The new workflow has significantly improved the efficiency of our trade management. Our collaboration with international partners in developing new technologies allows us to offer an ever-growing range of value-added services to our network of distributors and customers."

"As part of our Open Front Office strategy, we are constantly looking to develop integration with leading portfolio management systems. We are very pleased of the achievement of the new integrated model with Bloomberg, offering to our common clients a seamless workflow and the benefits of real time transactional data access throughout the lifecycle of the trade", said Valerie Boléa Waeterloos, Head of Middle Office Transaction Management product, Securities Services, BNP Paribas. "We are aiming to provide the best client experience, by facilitating our client's daily journey in the transaction management space as well as accelerating the onboarding of any change in their investment strategy".

"Bloomberg is focused on establishing direct integrations with asset servicers to promote increased data accuracy across the trade lifecycle and assist our clients in making timely and accurate business decisions," said Katia Falina, Head of Buy-Side Post Trade Product, Bloomberg. "As our clients evolve, we aim to innovate with them, and we're pleased to now offer a seamless end-to-end workflow experience with the mutual clients we share with BNP Paribas' Securities Services business. The Bloomberg team looks forward to working closely with them to serve our clients through this new integration."

Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management solution, is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. Fully integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg AIM delivers multi-asset solutions for decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance, and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is part of Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

About Arca Fondi SGR

Arca Fondi SGR is a prominent Italian asset manager that offers investment solutions to institutional and retail clients. With a successful track record of over 40 years, the company is widely recognized for its innovative approach, its strong risk management capabilities and the high quality of its products. Managing over 36 billion euros (as of March 2023), Arca Fondi is considered a top player in the Italian asset management industry, with a leading position in PIR (Piani Individuali di Risparmio), Target Date funds and ESG investing, as well as a significant market share in the Pension Fund industry. Strong and longstanding partnerships with more than 100 banks and financial institutions enable the distribution of Arca funds through a broad network of 8000 branches. In 2019, Arca became part of the BPER Banca Group

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Securities Services at BNP Paribas (securities.cib.bnpparibas)

BNP Paribas's Securities Services business is a leading global custodian providing multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions to buy-side and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, its custody network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide.

