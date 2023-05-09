Azenta Reports Results of Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Announces Business Realignment

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.









































Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Change





2023

2022

2022

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 148

$ 178

$ 146

(17) %

2 % Organic growth ex-COVID impacts



























(2) % Life Sciences Products



$ 59

$ 90

$ 54

(34) %

10 % Life Sciences Services



$ 90

$ 89

$ 92

1 %

(3) %

































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.02)

nm



nm

Diluted EPS Total



$ (0.07)

$ (0.15)

$ 28.28

nm



nm



































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.06)

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

nm



nm

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$ (2)

$ 12

$ 19

nm



nm



Management Comments

"Second quarter results reflect a combination of solid progress on the Services side of the business offset by timing-related issues impacting performance in Products, most notably in B Medical. We are particularly encouraged by the results of the Genomics Services business, which included a sequential, broad based recovery in gene synthesis," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "B Medical continues to navigate variable timing in the final receipt of orders, however, we remain confident in the growth prospects of this business based on the notable projects on track to be completed."

"Today we also announced a business realignment, which we believe will best position the Company to meet the needs of our customers, and in turn, accelerate growth of the business. In conjunction with the realignment, we are in the process of streamlining our manufacturing operations around key centers of excellence. We expect to realize $15 million in annual cost reduction in addition to the previously announced cost saving initiative."

"We are keenly focused on driving profitable growth and remain committed to delivering shareholder value through our operations as well as through our capital deployment strategy. Since late November 2022 to date, we have repurchased roughly 15% of our outstanding shares and by the end of calendar year 2023 we expect to have applied a total of $1 billion to share repurchases."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

In addition to reported and organic year-over-year percent changes, the Company has included the year-over-year percent changes of organic revenue ex-COVID which excludes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.















% Change Year over Year Reported

Organic

Organic ex-COVID

impacts

Total Azenta Revenue 2 % (8) % (2) % Life Sciences Products 10 % (21) % (2) % Life Sciences Services (3) % 0 % (2) %

Revenue was $148 million , up 2% year over year and down 17% sequentially. Organic revenue declined 8%, which excludes a 3 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange and a 13 percentage point tailwind from acquisitions.

Organic revenue declined 2% excluding COVID impacts. The estimated COVID-related revenue was $3 million in the second quarter, including $2 million from B Medical, compared to $10 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the decline in sales of consumables for COVID testing.

Life Sciences Products revenue increased 10% year over year primarily due to the addition of B Medical. Acquisitions contributed $19 million to revenue in the quarter. Organic revenue declined 21% and was down 2% excluding COVID impacts.

Life Sciences Services revenue declined 3% year over year, with organic revenue flat versus second quarter 2022 and down 2% excluding COVID impacts.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $13 million . Gross margin was 35.9%, down 12.8 points year over year. Increased amortization and purchase accounting related to the B Medical acquisition drove approximately 4 points of the decline and the balance reflects impacts from weaker revenue mix and inflationary costs. Operating expense was $66 million , lower by $9 million year over year. The decrease was driven by a $17 million reduction in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to B Medical, partially offset by additional operating structure of businesses acquired during the past year.

Other income included $10 million of net interest income versus $2 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.03) compared to ($0.02) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.04) primarily due to the accrual of a liability related to a prior disposition. Total diluted EPS was ($0.07) , compared to $28.28 one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $13 million . Operating margin declined 15.6 points year over year. Gross margin was 41.1%, down 8.5 points year over year, driven by weaker revenue mix and inflationary costs. Operating expense in the quarter was $74 million , up $12 million year over year driven primarily by the added structure of acquired businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was ($2.4) million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was (1.6%), down 14.9 points year over year.

The Company recorded $1.5 million of restructuring charges related to the previously announced cost reduction actions. Net of investments, these actions are expected to provide a structural benefit to operating margin of approximately 2 points, equally split between gross margin and operating expense, in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Diluted EPS was ($0.06) , compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2023

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.5 billion .

On February 2, 2023 , the Company completed the acquisition of Ziath, Ltd., a leading provider of 2D barcode readers for life sciences applications for a cash purchase price of approximately $16 million , net of cash acquired.

Share Repurchase Program Update

On April 3, 2023 the Company completed its previously announced $500 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program and on April 5, 2023 received final settlement of approximately 4 million shares for a total of approximately 10 million shares repurchased under the program.

Following completion of the ASR, the Company commenced open market share repurchases under a 10b5-1 program and is committed to repurchase another $500 million , bringing the total repurchase expected by the end of calendar year 2023 to $1 billion . This program is under its previously announced $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

Business Realignment Plan

The Company announced a realignment of the business to enhance its commercial strategy for accelerating growth and to enable additional profitability initiatives. The Company is forming three operational groups aligned with industry end-users and purchase decision-makers: Multi-Omics, Sample Management Solutions, and B Medical Systems.

The commercial sales organization will be unified but with dedicated leadership aligned with each of the business units. The sales structure includes strategic account management which will continue the cross-offering sales and support which has resulted in significant global enterprise relationships.

The new organizational structure is set to be effective October 1, 2023 , as the 2024 fiscal year begins.

In conjunction with the realignment, plans are also ongoing to integrate and streamline operations leveraging centers of excellence. In total, the Company expects to realize $15 million in annual cost savings from these actions by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter fiscal 2023. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $150 to $168 million. Life Sciences Services revenue is expected to be in the range of $87 to $97 million. Life Sciences Products revenue excluding B Medical is expected to be in the range of $42 to $50 million. B Medical revenue is expected to be approximately $21 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.07) to $0.03. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.29) to ($0.19).

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 926-9761 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2919 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, the benefits we expect to realize from the planned realignment of our business, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

March 31,



March 31,

2023

2022



2023

2022

























Revenue























Products $ 51,917

$ 49,449



$ 137,715

$ 95,318 Services

96,484



96,095





189,052



189,878 Total revenue

148,401



145,544





326,767



285,196 Cost of revenue























Products

40,009



24,953





94,108



49,475 Services

55,156



49,766





105,558



97,852 Total cost of revenue

95,165



74,719





199,666



147,327 Gross profit

53,236



70,825





127,101



137,869 Operating expenses























Research and development

8,520



6,896





16,056



13,381 Selling, general and administrative

73,339



67,915





165,891



128,626 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments

(17,145)



600





(17,145)



600 Restructuring charges

1,499



122





2,961



295 Total operating expenses

66,213



75,533





167,763



142,902 Operating loss

(12,977)



(4,708)





(40,662)



(5,033) Interest income

10,394



3,076





21,059



3,111 Interest expense

—



(1,555)





—



(2,010) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



(632)





—



(632) Other income (expense)

(2,668)



(1,170)





(1,523)



(2,248) Loss before income taxes

(5,251)



(4,989)





(21,126)



(6,812) Income tax benefit

(3,260)



(3,173)





(7,900)



(7,853) Income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,991)



(1,816)





(13,226)



(1,041) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,936)



2,121,690





(2,936)



2,162,152 Net income (loss) $ (4,927)

$ 2,119,874



$ (16,162)

$ 2,163,193 Basic net (loss) income per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.03)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.19)

$ 0.01 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.04)



28.31





(0.04)



28.90 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.07)

$ 28.28



$ (0.23)

$ 28.91 Diluted net income (loss) per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.03)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.19)

$ 0.01 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.04)



28.31





(0.04)



28.77 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.07)

$ 28.28



$ (0.23)

$ 28.79 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:























Basic

69,111



74,958





70,858



74,823 Diluted

69,111



74,958





70,858



75,145

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31,

September 30,

2023

2022











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 667,365

$ 658,274 Short-term marketable securities

513,651



911,764 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($7,696 and $5,162,

respectively)

167,960



163,758 Inventories

150,727



85,544 Derivative asset

1,278



124,789 Short-term restricted cash

4,021



382,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

80,732



132,621 Total current assets

1,585,734



2,459,346 Property, plant and equipment, net

215,301



154,470 Long-term marketable securities

266,176



352,020 Long-term deferred tax assets

490



1,169 Goodwill

790,494



513,623 Intangible assets, net

323,927



178,401 Other assets

67,692



57,093 Total assets $ 3,249,814

$ 3,716,122 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 45,306

$ 38,654 Deferred revenue

46,048



39,748 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

5,380



2,890 Accrued compensation and benefits

27,632



41,898 Accrued income taxes payable

5,228



28,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

83,050



78,937 Total current liabilities

212,644



230,546 Long-term tax reserves

1,720



1,684 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

70,104



64,555 Long-term pension liabilities

280



261 Long-term operating lease liabilities

57,137



49,227 Other long-term liabilities

12,702



6,463 Total liabilities

354,587



352,736 Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 82,609,256 shares issued and

69,147,387 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023, 88,482,125 shares issued and 75,020,256

shares outstanding at September 30, 2022

826



885 Additional paid-in capital

1,495,118



1,992,017 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(38,870)



(83,916) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

(200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings

1,639,109



1,655,356 Total stockholders' equity

2,895,227



3,363,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,249,814

$ 3,716,122













AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

























Six Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022



Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ (16,162)

$ 2,163,193



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



42,140



26,005



Stock-based compensation



6,096



7,230



Contingent consideration adjustment



(17,145)



600



Amortization of deferred financing costs



—



66



Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



(5,284)



—



Deferred income taxes



(20,843)



11,054



Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



632



Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781



—



(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



31



(30)



Gain on divestiture, net of tax









(2,130,351)



Fees paid stemming from divestiture



—



(52,461)



Accounts receivable



23,925



(456)



Inventories



(11,504)



(55,033)



Accounts payable



(5,677)



(7,906)



Deferred revenue



3,625



5,215



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



622



(198)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(21,797)



10,875



Accrued restructuring costs



820



(113)



Other current assets and liabilities



(23,798)



(34,061)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(39,170)



(55,739)



Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(21,705)



(44,326)



Purchases of technology intangibles



—



(4,000)



Purchases of marketable securities



(233,584)



(1,074,428)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities



728,171



3,710



Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred



—



2,927,245



Net Investment hedge settlement



29,313



—



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(387,665)



—



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



114,530



1,808,201



Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



—



3,461



Payments of financing costs



—



(312)



Principal payments on debt



—



(49,725)



Common stock dividends paid



—



(7,494)



Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition



—



(9,400)



Payment of finance leases



(230)



—



Stock repurchase



(500,000)



—



Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(4,906)



—



Net cash used in financing activities



(505,136)



(63,470)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



60,355



(25,372)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(369,421)



1,663,620



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,041,296



285,333



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 671,875

$ 1,948,954



Supplemental disclosures:















Cash paid for income taxes, net



35,286



20,782



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated

balance sheets





















March 31,



September 30,









2023



2022



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 667,365

$ 658,274



Short-term restricted cash



4,021



382,596



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



489



426



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows

$ 671,875

$ 1,041,296





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (1,991)

$ (0.03)

$ (11,235)

$ (0.15)

$ (1,816)

$ (0.02) Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



0.04



2,869



0.04



—



— Amortization of intangible assets



12,411



0.18



11,541



0.16



7,887



0.10 Restructuring related charges



1,499



0.02



1,462



0.02



122



0.00 Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



(486)



— Merger and acquisition costs and

costs related to share repurchase



19



0.00



11,838



0.16



4,989



0.07 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(17,145)



(0.25)



—



—



600



0.01 Rebranding and transformation costs



10



0.00



(65)



(0.00)



1,297



0.02 Indemnification asset release



—



—



(19)



(0.00)



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



—



632



0.01 Tax adjustments (1)



56



0.00



(1,436)



(0.02)



(900)



(0.01) Tax effect of adjustments



(1,934)



(0.03)



(6,000)



(0.08)



(3,580)



(0.05) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

from continuing operations

$ (4,164)

$ (0.06)

$ 8,954

$ 0.12

$ 8,745

$ 0.12 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,991



0.06



2,226



0.03



5,549



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,392



0.05



1,892



0.03



4,717



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income

excluding stock-based compensation

- continuing operations

$ (772)

$ (0.01)

$ 10,846

$ 0.15

$ 13,461

$ 0.18





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP

diluted net income per share



—



69,111



—



72,543



—



74,958



































Six Months Ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022









per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$

share

$

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$ (13,226)

$ (0.19)

$ 1,041

$ 0.01 Adjustments:

























Purchase accounting impact on inventory





5,781



0.08



—



— Amortization of intangible assets





23,951



0.34



15,933



0.21 Restructuring related charges





2,960



0.04



296



0.00 Tariff adjustment





—



—



(486)



(0.01) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase





11,856



0.17



8,708



0.12 Rebranding and transformation costs





(55)



(0.00)



1,916



0.03 Indemnification asset release





(19)



(0.00)



—



— Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments





(17,145)



(0.24)



600



0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt





—



—



632



0.01 Tax adjustments (1)





(1,380)



(0.02)



(4,760)



(0.06) Tax effect of adjustments





(7,934)



(0.11)



(6,225)



(0.08) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 4,790

$ 0.07

$ 17,655

$ 0.23 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





6,217



0.09



9,007



0.12 Tax rate





15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax





5,284

$ 0.07



7,656



0.10 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based

compensation - continuing operations



$ 10,074

$ 0.14

$ 25,311

$ 0.34



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





—



70,858



—



75,145





(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, include a $1.9M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net (loss) income

$ (4,927)

$ (11,234)

$ 2,119,874

$ (16,161)

$ 2,163,193 Less: Income from discontinued operations



2,936



—



(2,121,690)



2,936



(2,162,152) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations



(1,991)



(11,234)



(1,816)



(13,225)



1,041 Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income



(10,394)



(10,707)



(3,076)



(21,059)



(3,111) Add: Interest expense



—



43



1,555



—



2,010 Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



(3,260)



(4,640)



(3,173)



(7,900)



(7,853) Add: Depreciation



9,549



8,640



5,316



18,189



10,524 Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,901



4,168



1,840



9,070



3,613 Add: Amortization of customer

relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,509



7,372



6,047



14,882



12,319 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



632



—



632 Earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 6,315

$ (6,358)

$ 7,324

$ (44)

$ 19,175





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 6,315

$ (6,358)

$ 7,324

$ (44)

$ 19,175 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



3,991



2,226



5,549



6,217



9,007 Add: Restructuring related charges



1,499



1,462



122



2,960



296 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869



—



5,781



— Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs

related to share repurchase



19



11,838



4,989



11,857



8,708 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(17,145)



—



600



(17,145)



600 Add: Tariff adjustment



—



—



(486)



—



(486) Rebranding and transformation costs



10



(65)



1,297



(55)



1,916 Less: Indemnification asset release



—



(19)



—



(19)



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (2,400)

$ 11,952

$ 19,395

$ 9,552

$ 39,216











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 53,236

35.9 %

$ 73,865

41.4 %

$ 70,825

48.7 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



4,901

3.3





4,168

2.3





1,840

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912

2.0





2,869

1.6





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





(486)

(0.3)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 61,049

41.1 %

$ 80,902

45.4 %

$ 72,179

49.6 %





































































Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 127,101

38.9 %

$ 137,869

48.3 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



9,070

2.8





3,613

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,780

1.8





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





(486)

(0.2)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 141,951

43.4 %

$ 140,996

49.4 %















































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2023



2022



2022



2023



2022



2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 14,284

24.3 %

$ 32,980

36.8 %

$ 26,290

49.0 %

$ 38,952

43.5 %

$ 40,885

46.1 %

$ 44,535

48.4 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



3,569

6.1





2,846

3.2





267

0.5





1,333

1.5





1,322

1.5





1,572

1.7

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912

4.9





2,869

3.2





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





(486)

(0.5)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 20,765

35.3 %

$ 38,695

43.2 %

$ 26,557

49.5 %

$ 40,285

45.0 %

$ 42,207

47.6 %

$ 45,621

49.6 %











































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (16,402)

$ (3,798)

$ 5,021

$ (4,877)

$ (4,612)

$ 3,770 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



3,569



2,846



267



1,333



1,322



1,572 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869



—



—



—



— Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



110



—



— Other adjustment



102



1,413



—



—



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



(486) Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (9,819)

$ 3,330

$ 5,288

$ (3,434)

$ (3,290)

$ 4,856





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (21,279)

$ (8,410)

$ 8,791

$ 8,302

$ (19,274)

$ (13,499)

$ (12,977)

$ (27,684)

$ (4,708) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



4,901



4,168



1,840



—



—



—



4,901



4,168



1,840 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



102



—



—



7,407



7,372



6,047



7,509



7,372



6,047 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869



—



—



—



—



2,912



2,869



— Restructuring related charges



110



—



—



1,389



1,462



122



1,499



1,462



122 Tariff adjustment



—



—



(486)



—



—



—



—



—



(486) Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



10



(65)



1,297



10



(65)



1,297 Other adjustment



—



1,413



—



230



(1,413)



—



230



—



— Contingent consideration adjustment



—



—



—



(17,145)



—



600



(17,145)



—



600 Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase



—



—



—



(211)



11,838



4,989



(211)



11,838



4,989 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (13,254)

$ 40

$ 10,145

$ (18)

$ (80)

$ (444)

$ (13,272)

$ (40)

$ 9,701































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (20,199)

$ 9,208

$ (9,489)

$ 10,071 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



6,415



471



2,655



3,142 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781



—



—



— Other adjustment



1,515



—



110





Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



(486) Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (6,488)

$ 9,679

$ (6,724)

$ 12,727











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (29,688)

$ 19,279

$ (10,973)

$ (24,312)

$ (40,661)

$ (5,033) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



9,070



3,613



—



—



9,070



3,613 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



14,882



12,319



14,882



12,319 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781



—



—



—



5,781



— Restructuring related charges



—



—



2,960



296



2,960



296 Tariff adjustment



—



(486)



—



—



—



(486) Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



(55)



1,916



(55)



1,916 Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase



1,624



—



10,232



8,708



11,856



8,708 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



(17,145)



600



(17,145)



600 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (13,213)

$ 22,406

$ (99)

$ (473)

$ (13,312)

$ 21,933

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. In addition to reported and organic year-over-year percent changes, the Company has included the year-over-year percent changes of organic revenue ex-COVID which excludes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.





























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

Azenta Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,







March 31,

March 31,





Dollars in millions

2023



2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Revenue

$ 59

$ 54

10 %

$ 90

$ 92

(3) %

$ 148

$ 146

2 % Acquisitions/divestitures



19



—

(35) %



—



—

— %



19



—

(13) % Currency exchange rates



(2)



—

4 %



(2)



—

2 %



(4)



—

3 % Organic revenue



42



54

(21) %



92



92

— %



134



146

(8) % Estimated impact of COVID



—



10

19 %



1



(1)

(2) %



1



10

6 % Organic revenue ex COVID

$ 42

$ 43

(2) %

$ 91

$ 93

(2) %

$ 133

$ 136

(2) %

