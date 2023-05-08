US Hybrid secures two contracts valued at more than $6 million

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of zero-emission vehicles, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary US Hybrid has secured two large follow-on orders for electric propulsion systems that, separately, will be used in Department of Defense projects and to power specialty vehicles.

US Hybrid technology is powering buses, street sweepers, port vehicles and equipment and Department of Defense projects. (PRNewswire)

These two orders, valued at more than $6 million, are part of US Hybrid's robust customer pipeline through the next 12-18 months, which is expected to generate more than $50 million in sales.

"Across the country, US Hybrid's zero-emission, made-in-America electric and fuel cell propulsion systems are powering buses, street sweepers, port vehicles and equipment and Department of Defense projects," says Richard Woods, VP and General Manager of US Hybrid. "With 24 years of industry experience, the US Hybrid continues to show that we have the right mix of people and technology to get the job done for our customers."

US Hybrid's propulsion systems are Buy America compliant, built at the company's facility in Torrance, California. US Hybrid has strategic relationships with a diverse set of local and global vendors for components, creating a resilient and efficient supply chain that allows the company to keep its operations running smoothly and ultimately pass cost savings onto customers.

US Hybrid's technology has a proven track record of success. Today, the company's technology is powering zero-emission street sweepers operating in New York, California, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, Japan, buses operating in Hawaii, Ohio, and New York, and rubber tire gantry cranes and top pick stacker units operating at the Port of Los Angeles.

With more than 24 years of experience, US Hybrid is a leader in designing, developing and manufacturing hydrogen-electric and battery-electric zero-emission propulsion systems and power conversion systems for medium- and heavy-duty electric, hybrid and full-cell commercial buses and trucks and heavy-duty on-road and off-road equipment. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably, all in one place.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com .

