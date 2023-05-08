Teachable Strengthens Platform With a Suite of New Features for Creators

New tools tackle evolving creator needs to more effectively create content, sell products, and ultimately engage their audiences in a more meaningful way

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable , the no-code platform for creators who want to build a more impactful business through courses, coaching, and downloadable content, today announced the official launch of several new features to help creators develop content, earn more, and offer even better ways to nurture and deepen connections with their students.

Teachable's new features include Cart Abandonment, AI Curriculum Generator & Buy Now, Pay Later (PRNewswire)

"Teachable creators are hungry for tools to help them more quickly deliver better learning experiences to their students, all while maximizing their earning potential as business owners. Our new batch of features ensure just that, while doubling down on our number-one belief in creator control and ownership," says Shelby Quinn, Teachable's Vice President of Product.

As part of today's announcement, Teachable is rolling out two AI-driven features, specifically—a core focus area for the company. "We believe AI will fundamentally transform how creators ideate and develop content. By helping to cut through creative blocks or slowdowns, creators will not only see more of their ideas come to life, but also get time back to focus on helping their students and scaling their businesses. The implications will be massive within the broader creator space, ultimately ushering in an entirely new era of growth for creators—and we are only just getting started," adds Quinn.

Jumpstart Content Creation with AI-Driven Course Curriculum and Quiz Generator

Teachable's new Course Curriculum Generator tool leverages AI directly in the platform to help creators build an initial course outline in seconds. Creators simply enter the topic and description of the course they'd like to create and the generator reveals a sample outline for that course, which the creator can adopt and edit to fit their needs and expertise. It is not a replacement for creators' creativity and skills, but a vehicle for getting initial ideas off the ground faster, so they can focus on the nitty gritty of what they love.

In just a few weeks, roughly a third of all schools on Teachable have used the Course Curriculum Generator, amounting to roughly 130 curriculums a day on average.

For creators who already have robust curriculums, Teachable is the first in its space to announce plans for an AI-driven Quiz Generator. The generator will use AI to spin up suggested quiz questions and answers that creators can use to test their students' knowledge on a given topic. More than anything, the new feature will help enhance the student learning experience, while also significantly reducing creators' time spent combing through and reformatting existing content for course quizzes.

Increase Earnings with Cart Abandonment, Creator Referrals, and Buy Now, Pay Later

Teachable's new Cart Abandonment feature is yet another addition to the platform's industry-leading sales and commerce tools for creators. Cart Abandonment allows creators to access customer data and use it to re-engage customers who almost purchased a creator's product, but dropped off before completing checkout. Teachable's version is market best—with enhanced customization, data access, and built-in tooling, creators have full flexibility to use the feature in the way that works best for their business.

In just over a week, the Cart Abandonment feature has been adopted by more than 1,000 schools on the platform.



Yet another way Teachable is investing in helping creators earn more on the platform is through the launch of the company's Creator Referrals program. A highly-requested feature, Creator Referrals leverages the power of strong creator networks by rewarding existing Teachable creators with a $10 credit each time they invite new creators who subscribe to Teachable—with new creators also receiving a $10 credit.

Additionally, Teachable's new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) functionality is set to launch next month, and will be a key addition to the payment options a creator can offer to students at checkout. It is also the first in a series of expanded payment options coming to the platform. With BNPL, creators can increase their sales and make larger course purchases more accessible by getting paid upfront, while students make installment payments through Affirm or Afterpay. Together with Cart Abandonment and Creator Referrals, Teachable creators have more options than ever before to get paid for doing what they love.

Drive Deeper, More Impactful Student Engagement with Community

Creators come to Teachable with passions, expertise and, more than anything, the desire to share their knowledge with others. A knowledge-based creator is not just an instructor, but someone who has the power to transform the lives of their students by empowering them with new skills and know-how. Teachable's existing suite of products—courses, coaching, and downloadable content—enables this transformation, but Community is an essential piece of the engagement puzzle in today's creator economy.

Set to launch in beta this month with a select group of creators, Teachable's new Community feature offers creators a valuable way to interact with students—responding to questions, participating in conversations, and receiving feedback directly. What's more, students are able to connect, support, and learn from each other more effectively than ever before—and all in one place. The addition of community ensures creators can seamlessly facilitate a more holistic course experience for their students.

