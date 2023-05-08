ConcertAI's TeraRecon Expands AI Model and Clinical Collaboration Capabilities of Eureka Clinical AI

The industry's only global and open clinical AI SaaS Platform with the goal of optimizing clinical workflow, reducing physician burnout, and improving clinical outcomes



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS category leader, announced the launch of its enhanced, next-generation Eureka Clinical AI platform. Designed to support the communication infrastructure and enable collaboration for the entire care team, the platform serves as an end-to-end clinical application integrating multiple AI algorithms and workflows. This latest release expands Eureka Clinical AI to further streamline clinical solutions and care coordination with support for longitudinal AI analysis, desktop chat, and tailored multi-AI algorithm workflows.

"The Eureka Clinical AI platform is unique in supporting third-party, customer-developed, and TeraRecon-developed AI algorithms on one unified, open, AI clinical platform," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D. CEO of ConcertAI. Dr. Elton future noted, "When using Eureka Clinical AI customers get the benefit of multi-AI model workflows tailored to their individual institution preferences and requirements and clear notifications on AI interpretation execution and performance. ConcertAI believes in AI-model derivation and performance transparency as the basis of trust and utility, so we provide the ability to directly interact with the AI, including accepting and rejecting any AI recommendations. We are now building an AI ecosystem that enables these dynamic capabilities to grow with new partners coming on board weekly across dedicated therapeutic solutions, such as our new Neuro Suite."

"A high-performance AI ecosystem is fundamentally built on four key pillars," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "First is the comprehensive ability to host all forms of AI, including customer-developed, TeraRecon-developed, and 3rd party algorithms. Second is physician-centricity in that the platform enables the clinician and reaffirms their role in the decision-making process and diagnosis. Third is integration, in that the AI platform can serve as the single point of access for consolidating AI solutions, minimizing the burden to procure new AI algorithms, standardizing the deployment process, and seamlessly integrating into providers' enterprise imaging systems. And finally, the ecosystem should enable AI solution performance to be fully transparent to further provide confidence in AI and the scope of where it should be applied. These pillars must be built on a solid foundation of a vendor agnostic platform that is AI ready, scalable, secure, and robust. TeraRecon's solution is the only one on the market that delivers on those promises today."

"We are committed to continually improve our product offerings," Dr. Elton added. "Following the successful launch of our Eureka Clinical AI platform last fall, we gained great insights from our users and clinicians that led to this enhanced version of Eureka. This new platform allows for sequential AI analysis, a capability that our customers have told us is instrumental for enhancing diagnostic accuracy and monitoring progression of disease to name a few."

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution. It is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS or EMR integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management, and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more: https://www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at https://www.terarecon.com/

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com/.

