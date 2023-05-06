Innovative Connecting Launches Game Consoles-Compatible Version of Turbo VPN for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Connecting, a leading global provider of virtual private network (VPN) services, is thrilled to announce the release of the Game Consoles-Compatible Version of Turbo VPN. The software now works on Xbox consoles, Playstation consoles, and Nintendo Switch, including Xbox S, Xbox X, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS5, PS4, PS3, and Nintendo Switch.

Turbo VPN has been providing users with seamless streaming and online gaming while keeping online activities private and secure. With the new Game Consoles-Compatible Version, gamers can now enjoy all the benefits of Turbo VPN on their favorite gaming consoles.

Turbo VPN for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch has three key features. Firstly, users can change their IP location to anywhere in the world, enabling them to enjoy global online content in their country. Secondly, Turbo VPN uses AES256 encryption and conceals the user's real IP to prevent DDoS attacks and other cyber threats, including data theft and hacking. Lastly, Turbo VPN has 24000+ encrypted servers with high speed in 50+ countries, ensuring the best possible gaming experience.

Setting up Turbo VPN on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch is a breeze. Gamers can visit: https://turbovpn.com/download/xbox/, https://turbovpn.com/download/playstation/, or https://turbovpn.com/download/switch/ to download the app and get started.

To ensure gamers can play safely and stably, Turbo VPN is deploying a new game acceleration server. This server will change the IP address and protect the security of the game account, effectively reducing game network latency and avoiding possible DDoS attacks during gameplay.

About Turbo VPN

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, Turbo VPN has expanded its reach and is trusted by 300 million users in more than 150 countries worldwide. Turbo VPN was founded with the vision to create a high-quality network that is accessible by everyone and a safe place for entertainment of all ages. It offers 21,000+ high-speed servers in over 50 countries around the world. Its privacy policy is covered by GDPR EU and protected under the PDPA Singapore. Innovative Connecting aims to bring the best VPN services to its users, and the Game Consoles-Compatible Version of Turbo VPN is just one example of how the company is innovating and improving the user experience.

For more information about the Game Consoles-Compatible Version of Turbo VPN, please visit https://turbovpn.com/download/xbox/.

