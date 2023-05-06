Clayton® Commits to Build All Residential Manufactured Homes to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™ Specifications by End of 2023

Clayton Features Manufactured Home Built to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home Specifications at the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

OMAHA, Neb., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a builder of attainable housing, announced its move to build all new residential manufactured homes to Department of Energy (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home specifications by January 1, 2024. These solar-ready homes, available to order in July 2023, will include enhanced energy efficiency features that significantly reduce energy costs for homeowners, while also supporting the company's broader sustainability goals. At the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting, Clayton is showcasing a home built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home specifications.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9130251-clayton-to-build-all-residential-manufactured-homes-to-doe-zero-energy-ready-home-specifications/

"We are driven to make energy efficient homes an attainable option for home buyers across the country," said CEO Kevin Clayton. "Energy efficiency is crucial for lowering monthly utility costs and maintaining long-term affordability."

DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes are built inside a certified building facility and are designed with energy-efficient features that can offset up to 100 percent of the home's energy use when combined with a renewable energy system, such as solar panels. Every DOE Zero Energy Ready Home must meet rigorous efficiency requirements, making it less costly for homeowners if they choose to add solar in the future.

All Clayton DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes will be equipped with enhanced energy-efficient features , such as a Rheem® hybrid heat pump water heater, low-E windows with argon gas, SmartComfort® by Carrier high efficiency heat pump or gas furnace, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, LED lighting throughout, an ecobee® smart thermostat and additional insulation. To deliver additional value to the consumer, Clayton will reinvest the credits received for building the certified homes to offset the cost of materials.

By January 1, 2024, Clayton plans to have 39 manufactured home building facilities nationwide DOE certified and building homes to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home specifications. This significant milestone is an extension of the company's overall sustainability efforts. In 2014, Clayton began working toward its ISO® 14001:2015 program, the gold standard of environmental management systems, across all of its home building and supply facilities. Since then, the program has resulted in a significant reduction of waste in operations through improved resource management and landfill diversion efforts. Last year alone, Clayton diverted over 100 million pounds of waste from landfills through recycling efforts at their home building and supply facilities.

Clayton's national sustainability efforts also include reducing emissions through practices such as fleet modernization and an increased investment in solar power at its home office and building facilities. In addition, Clayton, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation®, is committed to planting 4.47 million native trees by 2025 to help restore vital forest ecosystems across the country.

To learn more about Clayton's growing sustainability efforts visit: https://www.claytonhomes.com/sustainability/

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

ISO is the registered trademark of the International Organization for Standardization. ENERGY STAR is a registered trademark owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

DOE Zero Energy Ready Home is a trademark of the U.S. Department of Energy.

View original content:

SOURCE Clayton