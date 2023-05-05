Verywell Mind Announces First-Ever Verywell Mind 25

The inaugural awards honor 25 individuals making a difference in mental health

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Mind , one of the largest mental health sites, announced the Verywell Mind 25 . The first-annual awards program recognizes the top thought leaders, experts, and advocates making a positive impact on mental health today.

"We're delighted to announce the inaugural Verywell Mind 25 and applaud those who are speaking up and inspiring much needed change in the way the world understands and approaches mental health," said Kristen Altmeyer, general manager and vice president, Verywell Mind. "The winners on this list uphold Verywell Mind's core values by moving the conversation about mental health forward in a way that is approachable, evidence-based, and inclusive."

To select this year's honorees, Verywell Mind editors, along with the brand's expert review board, gathered and evaluated nearly 80 nominees across community leaders, mental health professionals, and influencers. The final list of winners was chosen by a panel of seven judges, comprised of Verywell Mind editors and mental health experts, and based on a variety of criteria across quality and accuracy of content and work, mental health credentials, lived experiences, and reach and alignment with Verywell Mind's core values. Judges include: Yolanda Renteria, LPC, Rachel Goldman, PhD, FTOS, Ann-Louise T. Lockhart, PsyD, ABPP, and Akeem Marsh, MD.

Winners include: Selena Gomez, actress, singer and entrepreneur; Carson Daly, TV host, radio personality and mental health advocate; Dr. Mariel Buqué, Trauma Psychologist and author; Megan Stowe, VP of Brand and Content at The Trevor Project, and Yolo Akili Robinson, founder of BEAM, among others.

"In response to our nationwide mental health crisis, we've seen how instrumental the people who are talking about mental health can be in helping others who are struggling," said Amy Morin, LCSW, editor-in-chief, Verywell Mind. "It is important for us to honor those who are starting healthy conversations, and recognize their work to reduce stigma and make mental health care accessible for all."

To learn more about the Verywell Mind 25 and read about this year's winners, visit here .

About Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind is one of the largest mental health sites in the world, serving millions of people every year during their moments of need. The award-winning publication is committed to providing inclusive mental health information through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics and empowers readers to get the mental health treatment they deserve. Verywell Mind is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

