BOBBY NASHVILLE CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS AND HITS THE ROAD

The Iconic Nashville Hotel Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary with a Brand Expansion Announcement, New Artist Collection and a Live Concert Summer Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bobby Hotels is celebrating its fifth anniversary following the success of its first award-winning property, Bobby Nashville, launched in 2018. The independent hospitality brand has been dedicated to inspiring guests to explore new destinations through a local lens, and now the brand is embarking on an exciting statewide expansion plan, with cities such as Louisville, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Savannah, New Orleans and Santa Fe under consideration for conversion and ground-up development.

To mark the special occasion, Bobby Nashville has curated a selection of signature experiences and limited-time offers:

Bobby's anticipated rooftop music series, Backyard Sessions , returns with an exclusive birthday party kickoff onfeaturing Betty Who and DJ Brandi Cyrus. The five-month live concert series promises to elevate the backyard experience with free, bi-monthly showcases featuring indie acts from various genres. The full Backyard Sessions lineup HERE

The Collection at Bobby, in collaboration with Tinney Contemporary, is excited to announce their latest art exhibition, "BASH"– a kinetic and colorful group exhibition in celebration of Bobby's fifth birthday.





Guests at Bobby Nashville can indulge in a range of celebratory experiences on May 5 , including Cupcake Collection birthday cupcakes at check-in as well as a bubbly toast and confetti shower in the evening.





For guests wanting to live everyday like it's their birthday, Bobby Nashville is also offering a special package at Bobby's best available rates starting at $299 per night. Loyal past guests can enjoy up to 50% off their next visit with a limited-time, bookable package.

For more information or to book Bobby's Fifth BASH package or other promotions, visit www.bobbyhotel.com.

ABOUT BOBBY HOTELS

Bobby Hotels is an award-winning, lifestyle hospitality brand specializing in dynamic, boutique properties. Inspiring guests to explore through a local lens, Bobby Hotels multifaceted destinations spark genuine connection with thoughtfully curated community spaces, casually elevated cuisine, unparalleled arts and entertainment, off-the-beaten-path nightlife and four-legged friends. The Bobby Hotels portfolio includes Bobby Nashville which launched in 2018. In addition, the brand continues to explore hotel conversions and ground-up development in Louisville, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Savannah, New Orleans and Santa Fe. Follow @bobbyhotel on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, visit www.bobbyhotel.com.

