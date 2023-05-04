Suntuity University Joins the Elite Group of NABCEP-Certified Renewable Energy Training Centers

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity University, a leading provider of renewable energy training and education, is proud to announce that it has achieved certification as an Associate Registered Training Provider (ARTP) by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). This certification is a testament to Suntuity University's commitment to providing top-quality training and education in the field of renewable energy.

Founded in 2019, Suntuity University has always had the foresight that human capital would be the primary limitation to growth in the renewable energy industry. The mission of the university is to advance knowledge, skill, and expertise in the industry so that it can continue to grow and evolve with the times.

NABCEP is the most respected and widely recognized national certification organization for professionals in the renewable energy industry. As an ARTP, Suntuity University has met the rigorous standards set by NABCEP for providing high-quality training programs that align with industry best practices and promote professionalism and integrity in the field of renewable energy.

"Being certified as an NABCEP Associate Registered Training Provider is a testament to Suntuity University's commitment to excellence," said Brittany Weichers, Head of Training & Development. "We are proud to be part of a small, elite group of solar companies that have achieved this certification, and we look forward to providing top-notch training to our employees and clients, further reinforcing our position as a leader in the renewable energy industry."

Suntuity University's NABCEP ARTP certification is important for the company's expansion plans which currently encompasses 28 US states and will be leveraged for both internal and external training plans. The expert training team is now available to support dealers and vendors in the industry, making Suntuity University a preferred training partner for the renewable energy industry.

Suntuity University's NABCEP certification also aligns with vision of its parent company Suntuity Renewables, a leading renewable energy solutions provider. "As we strive to become an industry leader, this certification further enhances our ability to position us as an attractive destination for the best talent in the renewable energy industry," said Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity who also happens to be a longtime NABCEP certified practitioner. "We are also excited about the opportunity to expand Suntuity University's training programs beyond our employees and extend its learning management systems and platforms to support our dealers, vendors and other renewable energy partners."

With this certification, Suntuity University continues to provide cutting-edge training and education in the field of renewable energy, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

Suntuity University's elite NABCEP ARTP certification sets it apart from other solar energy companies, as it provides customers with up-to-date technical information, high standards of ethics and professionalism, and accountability for its employees and customers.

About Suntuity University:

Suntuity University is a leading provider of renewable energy training and education, offering a wide range of courses and programs designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the renewable energy industry. With a team of expert trainers and state-of-the-art training facilities, Suntuity University is committed to delivering the highest standard of training to its students. In addition to providing training in the renewable energy field, Suntuity University is a pioneer in the field of drone technology for solar inspections and maintenance, offering Suntuity Airworks trainings to equip professionals with the latest advancements in drone technology. For more information, visit https://www.suntuityuniversity.com/

About Suntuity:

Suntuity Renewables is a leading US multinational company that includes several national brands encompassing renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has a national presence with operations in several US states and countries servicing thousands of its customers across its service footprint. For more information about Suntuity Renewables and its services, please visit www.suntuity.com.

