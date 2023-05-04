NetDragon's Promethean Launched ActivPanel LX to Expand its Interactive Display and Deliver Transformative Technology

HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 0777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Promethean, a global leader in interactive display technology, has launched the ActivPanel LX, a lower-priced panel that provides customers exceptional ease of use and flexibility, along with the quality and longevity the company is known for. With this latest offering, Promethean is well positioned to meet the needs of a growing segment of the education technology market.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi) (PRNewswire)

The ActivPanel LX is a simplified, peripheral touchscreen panel that can be easily connected to a laptop with a USB-C cable or paired with a computing module to complement an existing Chrome or Windows environment. It also works seamlessly with the software and apps teachers already use to minimum training time. Moreover, IT staff can use their existing security protocols and authentication methods and won't have to perform any security updates.

"If there's one thing we've learned over our more than 25 years in the edtech business, it's that every school and district is unique—with different demands when it comes to their classroom technology," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We're excited to offer the ActivPanel LX to customers who place affordability, simplicity, and versatility at the top of their list of requirements."

"Every district, school, and classroom deserve to have access to interactive displays, no matter their geographic location, student demographics, or budget," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "By making a panel that's so easy for teachers to use and IT staff to take care of, we're making it possible for millions more students around the world to benefit from this transformative technology."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire —designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777).

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: maggiezhou@nd.com.cn / ir@netdragon.com

Website: ir.netdragon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited