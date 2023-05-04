Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Capella to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced the availability of Couchbase Capella ™ Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Couchbase customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase) (PRNewswire)

Capella is a fully managed JSON document and key-value database with SQL access and built-in full-text search, eventing and analytics. It easily supports a broad range of modern application use cases with multi-model and mobile synchronization capabilities and allows customers to use the programming language of their choice. Furthermore, Capella's memory-first architecture drives blazingly fast millisecond data responses at scale, resulting in best-in-class price performance of any fully managed document database. With Capella on Azure, customers can improve alignment with modern applications and support hybrid and multicloud strategies from a single platform.

"We continue to invest in our industry-leading Capella DBaaS, including making it more accessible for customers, improving the developer experience and supporting enterprises," said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management and business operations at Couchbase. "Debuting Capella in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace means we can streamline and simplify the process for customers to adopt our cloud database platform and deploy applications on their cloud of choice. We believe offering Capella in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will accelerate adoption and bring the power of Couchbase to more organizations."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Couchbase to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Capella is now generally available in the Azure Marketplace here . Please visit this page for more information about the benefits of Capella on Azure.

Additional Resources

here . Start a free trial of Capella today by clicking

here . Read more about how customers are modernizing with Couchbase

here . Developers can learn more about building modern applications with Capella

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.