Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Breaks Through the Limitations of Data Management

ABU DHABI, UAE and AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour – Oracle today announced new innovations to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, the industry's first and only autonomous database powered by machine learning and optimized for analytics workloads. The innovations break through the proprietary and closed nature of traditional data warehouses and data lakes. In contrast, Oracle is providing native multicloud capabilities and open standard-based data sharing across databases, simplifying data integration and analysis with a unique low-code based tool, and transforming the economics of data lakes by providing ultra-fast enterprise storage at the same low cost as object storage. Customers can now rethink their data warehouse and data lake architectures without having to choose between performance and cost.

"Customers face many obstacles when analyzing siloed data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS applications, especially the lack of multicloud and data lake interoperability, and the need to assemble an array of disjointed tools and services to support the data analytics ecosystem. The latest Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse innovations make it easier for customers to query, manage, share, and scale their data—regardless of location," said Çetin Özbütün, executive vice president, Data Warehouse and Autonomous Database Technologies, Oracle. "We continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in data management systems to deliver the performance, automation, and multicloud integration for all key database workloads and data types."

The new breakthrough innovations are available at no additional cost for Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse customers and include:

Open collaboration : Unlike proprietary data-sharing models, Oracle implements the industry-standard, open-source Delta Sharing protocol. With this open approach, customers can now securely share data with anyone using any application or service that supports the protocol. Sharing data faster improves business decisions by eliminating the use of stale data and inaccurate results.

Expansive multicloud functionality : Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse is built for multicloud with secure access to object storage in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud; live SQL connections to Azure SQL, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, MongoDB, Apache Hive, and PostgreSQL; and pre-built connectors to ingest data from over 100 data sources. Autonomous Data Warehouse also now includes query access to Apache Iceberg tables and integration with AWS Glue for retrieving data lake schema and metadata automatically.

Simplified data integration and data analysis : Low-code based Oracle Autonomous Database Data Studio provides an intuitive self-service cloud console for analysts and data scientists to load, transform, and analyze data, without relying on IT—no additional products needed and no multi-product integration hassles. A Google Sheets add-on is now part of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse in addition to the already available Microsoft Excel add-in that accelerates users' ability to derive insights based on a single source of truth.

High performance storage at the same cost as object storage: Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse's Exadata storage cost is reduced by over 75 percent, bringing it in line with the cost of object storage, while delivering up to 20X faster query performance. This enables customers to completely rethink their current approach to data warehouse/data lake architectures and store all their data in Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, and in turn to accelerate time-to-actionable insights—all at a lower cost.

What Customers and Analysts are Saying

"Oracle Autonomous Database includes Data Studio, a robust data management tool, eliminating the need for separate investments in data integration, governance, and analytics. There is nothing more to buy or install," said Shanaka Rabel, group chief digital and transformation officer, Stretchline. "We now see data consistently across our global operations and get insights we didn't have before. Oracle Autonomous Database is far ahead of the competition."

"As well as simplifying our data management architecture with Autonomous Database, we have been moving towards a data franchise ownership within our business," said Derek Hayden, senior vice president, Data Strategy & Analytics, OUTFRONT Media. "Having tools like Data Studio will make that move easier and enable us to partner with our business faster and more easily."

"The great thing about the Transforms tool of Autonomous Database Data Studio is that you can put together sophisticated transforms without worrying about the details, but you can also get down to the lowest level of detail if you need to," said Dr. Holger Friedrich, chief executive officer, sumIT AG.

"Oracle has eliminated many organizations' common obstacles in their multicloud solutions," said Carl Olofson, research vice president, Data Management Software, IDC. "With new enhancements in Autonomous Data Warehouse, organizations can access and share data across organizations and clouds, eliminate data integration complexity through Autonomous Data Studio, and take advantage of lower storage prices at higher performance for running enterprise-scale data lakes. This advances the industry and the cloud data warehouse market forward, which is great news for customers."

"Many organizations are using object storage to access and analyze many different data types at a lower cost. However, this approach has inherent problems, namely slow performance compared to querying database-optimized storage, lack of timely analytics, and disparate tools for security and management," said Bradley Shimmin, chief analyst, AI & Data Analytics, Omdia. "Oracle has solved this problem and basically torn asunder any reason to continue with existing solutions by allowing organizations to run data lakes on Autonomous Data Warehouse at the same price of object store, all while making use of the company's Exadata Database Storage performance, which can deliver up to 20X higher query performance. This provides customers with a compelling reason to go with Oracle for their data lake architectures, both in terms of price/performance ratio and technical capabilities."

Oracle Autonomous Database

As the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and can automatically secure highly available databases, configure and optimize for specific workloads, and scale resources when needed. Built on Oracle's unique converged database engine, Oracle Autonomous Database delivers a complete set of capabilities to support all modern data types, workloads, and development styles, making the development and operation of all applications completely simple, which helps decrease complexity, cost, and risk. In addition to OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database is available to Azure users via the Oracle Database Service for Azure and in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and OCI Dedicated Region, enabling customers to modernize their database infrastructure on-premises to address data residency, data sovereignty, and latency requirements.

