Nominations Now Open for RISMedia's 2nd Annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award

NORWALK, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia has opened nominations for its second annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate . Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021, are eligible to participate. Nominees will be considered based on their 2022 residential sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. Any member of the real estate industry may nominate an agent. The deadline to nominate is June 5.



This year's Rookie of the Year contest will recognize five regional winners and one national award recipient. RISMedia will announce five finalists in five U.S. regions this summer, and the five regional winners will be announced in September. The national 2023 Real Estate Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia's Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November in Anaheim, California.



"Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market," says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. "RISMedia's Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry's reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve."



"We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and making a difference in their communities and their profession," says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri's GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. "These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession, and we couldn't be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results."



Nominate an agent(s) to become RISMedia's Real Estate Rookie of the year here.



For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/rookie-faqs.



