Navistar Partners With Infrastructure Solutions Provider Quanta Services

ANAHEIM, Calif. , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar today announced its newly formed partnership with integrated infrastructure solutions partner Quanta Services, Inc. (Quanta), a leading infrastructure and energy transition solutions provider. Quanta is also the largest specialty electric power grid infrastructure solutions company in North America, providing engineering, construction and maintenance services, as well as power and infrastructure assessment for electric vehicle (EV) charging and related infrastructure. In partnership with Quanta, Navistar will provide International Truck and IC Bus customers with a comprehensive vehicle and charging infrastructure solution that enables fleets to implement battery-electric vehicles quickly and efficiently.

In partnership with Quanta, Navistar will provide International Truck and IC Bus customers with a comprehensive vehicle and charging infrastructure solution that enables fleets to implement battery-electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. (PRNewswire)

"Our electric vehicles are only as strong as the grid that powers them," said Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO, Navistar. "The differentiator of this partnership is Quanta's ability to complete site construction and utility work. This allows our team to offer the customer a one-stop-shop approach to all aspects of an EV transition."

The strategic partnership with Quanta will capitalize on Navistar's three-step approach to delivering fully integrated eMobility solutions to customers: consulting, charging and deployment. Together, Navistar and Quanta will analyze, forecast, plan and execute across customers' electrification journey.

"Quanta has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Navistar as a key partner for medium and heavy-duty trucks and we look forward to expanding and enhancing our relationship through this innovative partnership," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quanta. "We believe this partnership is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive EV solutions to Navistar's customers that support their fleet electrification initiatives and enable the transition to a clean energy future. Further, we believe this partnership will serve as a catalyst to achieve Quanta and Navistar's shared near-term goal of providing and building the safest medium and heavy-duty trucks in the market using the latest technologies starting in 2024."

Navistar's EV consulting process begins with establishing an EV roadmap for customers by hosting discovery workshops designed to understand fleet needs and concerns around electrification. In partnership with the International® and IC Bus® dealer network, Navistar delivers a tailored roadmap with scalable strategies that align with growth goals for successful adoption and continued successful use.

"Quanta is vital to bringing our integrated EV solutions to life because it's partnerships like these that allow the eMobility transition to happen faster," said Trish Reed, VP, Zero Emissions, Navistar. "This partnership ensures the long-term success of our customers with their power solutions by helping customers partner directly with utilities, assisting in power requirement analyses and sourcing responsible energy."

Navistar also works to determine hardware and charging depot locations for each individual fleet. When EVs are ready to be deployed, connected technology plays a large role in ensuring the best use cases and optimal operation. Navistar's OnCommand® Connection technology allows for advanced remote diagnostics and the ability to turn vehicle health data into actionable insights, allowing for greater uptime and lower total cost of ownership.

To learn more about Navistar's vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility with the help of Quanta, stop by Booth 5640 during ACT Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. on May 1-4, or visit www.navistar.com/our-path-forward/zero-emissions .

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

Website: Navistar.com/News

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation