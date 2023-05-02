U.S. LawShield® Raising Cognizance of Jugging Crimes and Situational Awareness

U.S. LawShield Offers Situational Awareness Tips for Public and Members

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield and law enforcement agencies across the United States are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings as incidents of jugging, the stalking and robbery of customers exiting the bank, are on the rise. U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, knows that distractions are part of modern life and can lead to unwanted encounters.

Jugging is a form of theft that includes robbery and occurs when a person follows an unsuspecting victim from a bank or retail store to their next location. Generally, the victim is distracted with a phone or car keys in a parking lot or even at their own home. Senior adults are the most common target, according to crime statistics. Police agencies across the country have issued warnings about jugging, including the police department in Austin, Texas, which reported around 130 incidents last year that totaled more than $1.3 million.

"Jugging and other crimes such as purse snatching in parking lots and at gas stations are on the rise, and some of these incidents can be prevented by being aware of your surroundings at all times," said Kirk Evans, president of U.S. LawShield. "We continually educate our members on ways to stay aware and how to avoid these altercations altogether. From educational materials to in-person seminars and workshops led by experienced attorneys, firearms instructors and industry professionals, U.S. LawShield educates, prepares and protects its members."

U.S LawShield recommends the following tips to keep yourself safe:

Keys ready and eyes alert, not on your cell phone. Always have your keys ready and put the cell phone away while you're walking to your car at any shopping complex, bank or business. Focus on getting to your car quickly and deliberately without stopping to do something else.

Know your surroundings and when to pay closer attention . Parking lots, stop lights, gas stations, and even our own driveways are part of getting to the places we frequent the most. Criminals know that these transitional spaces are where people are most likely to be distracted. They may seem harmless, but they're places where people are most likely to be randomly victimized.

Be on the lookout for loitering people . Pay attention to individuals who move directly towards you, change direction to intercept you or begin moving once they see you're a potential victim. While these signs aren't guarantees that someone is going to assault you, they can indicate that you're likely to have an encounter with that person.

Engage in active avoidance. Most criminals are opportunistic. The criminals who strike at random rely on misdirection and surprise in order to close distance with and overwhelm their victims. Given the choice, most criminals will target someone completely unaware rather than someone paying close attention to their environment. The simple act of paying attention, coupled with knowing what to look for, can protect you and your family from harm.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 200+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

