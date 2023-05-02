Sterling Investment Partners Invests in Mr. Greens, a Leading Distributor of Produce, Dairy and Specialty Foods

WESTPORT, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling") today announced that it has invested in Mr. Greens (the "Company") in partnership with the Company's CEO, Nick Politis, and other members of management.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Mr. Greens is a rapidly growing distributor of produce, dairy, and specialty food items to the restaurant and hospitality industries in Florida and Texas. Mr. Greens maintains a strong reputation for product quality and customer service, and supplies many of the marquee restaurant groups in its active markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sterling to execute our shared vision for the Company," said Mr. Greens CEO Nick Politis. "Sterling has a long history of successfully partnering with management teams to build industry-leading businesses, and has valuable experience in the food distribution space. Sterling is an excellent cultural fit with our organization, and we look forward to working with them in this next phase of growth."

"We are extremely impressed by Mr. Greens' leadership team, dedication to its customers and employees, and its essential role in the marketplace as a leading provider of top-quality produce and other specialty foods," said Charles Santoro, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Sterling. "We look forward to working closely with Nick and his team to help them continue Mr. Greens' impressive growth in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market, while supporting their strong culture and reputation." Mike Barr, Senior Partner at Sterling, added, "We are very excited to partner with Nick and the Mr. Greens team, as they continue to expand their geographic reach and build a world-class platform."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $27 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

