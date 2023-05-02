Promethean's ActivPanel 9 Receives Two Prestigious Design Awards

The company's newest interactive display is honored with an iF Design Award and a Red Dot Design Award for excellence in product design

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received two of the most distinguished design awards in the world—the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award—for its flagship ActivPanel 9 interactive display.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

The iF Design Award is one of the most renowned design competitions in the world, with a history dating back to 1953. The award recognizes excellence in design across a range of categories, including product design, communication design, and packaging design. Winning in the educational devices category, Promethean was recognized by a 133-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world.

The Red Dot Design Award was established in 1955 and is one of the world's largest, most well-known design competitions. The ActivPanel 9 won in the product design category, which seeks out products that have achieved great design quality and a high degree of innovation.

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

"Winning these awards from two of the most respected authorities of exceptional design is a true honor and recognizes our team's dedication to good design," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "Promethean's mission is to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. We firmly believe that a truly great product design is critical to achieving that mission by creating products that are indispensable to the classroom."

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, please visit Prometheanworld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

