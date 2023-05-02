NEW FEMINIST FLASH FICTION COLLECTION EXPLODES INTO PUBLISHING SCENE

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELJ Editions is proud to announce the publication of "Wolfsong" by Kathryn Silver-Hajo, a stunning collection of thirty-four interconnected narratives that draw readers into the experiences of the women and girls who insist on taking up space in a world that denies it to them.

Silver-Hajo's collection WOLFSONG is out now. (PRNewswire)

The stories of "Wolfsong" form a compelling arc from the innocent explorations of childhood, through budding growth, maturation, and the sometimes-fraught journeys women undertake as they forge their unique places in the world. "These are themes with nearly-universal appeal and a broad audience, especially among women, but with everyone, really," says Silver-Hajo.

"'Wolfsong' is an inspiring journey every reader should take."

— Pamela Painter, author of Fabrications: New and Selected Stories

Silver-Hajo's characters uncover lifelong secrets and mysteries, face danger and uncertainty, celebrate what they've achieved, and mourn what is lost. They love, yearn, cope with hardship, and discover how to take up space in the world. The women of Silver-Hajo's "Wolfsong" will remain with readers long after the last page of this inspiring and mesmerizing collection is turned.

Silver-Hajo is a 2023 Pushcart Prize, Best Small Fictions, and Best American Food Writing nominee who writes short and long fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry, mostly about life and relationships in the U.S. and Lebanon. Her novel "Roots of the Banyan Tree" is forthcoming from Juventud Press (fall 2023). She lives in Providence, Rhode Island.

Silver-Hajo has a degree in Middle Eastern studies and speaks Arabic fluently. After graduating, she moved to Beirut from Boston with her husband and lived there for several years during times of war and conflict, but also of joy and inspiration. She continues to have a robust family and social network in the Middle East.

If you are interested in interviewing Kathryn about her work and travels, or would like to otherwise feature "Wolfsong," please contact her publicity team at Mindbuck Media, jess@mindbuckmedia.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELJ Editions