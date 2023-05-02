iFOLIO Announces PRO product - Now anyone Can Build a Website or Digital Business Card

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOLIO today announces the launch of iFOLIO Pro, enabling anyone to easily create dynamic, interactive websites. Digital presence is important. 97% of consumers searched for a business online and 75% made a judgment about credibility based on the company's website design, according to Stanford University & BrightLocal.

iFOLIO has over 750,000 live links powering digital engagement worldwide for B2B organizations, from marketing sites, to digital business cards, to business presentations, to service project relief sites. Now anyone can use iFOLIO to deliver a website, a digital business card, a killer presentation, a digital portfolio, event site, an athlete site for sports and sponsor opportunities, and more!

iFOLIO delivers the first digital content creator that takes creatives from builders to content sharers. Compared to other platforms, iFOLIO enables easier build with Creative Editor and prebuilt adaptable templates supporting rich media and animated charts. SEO tools boost digital presence and campaign tools send in visual text messages and emails. This is a new way to connect and engage with digital.

Whether you are turning that business card into a responsive website or that email newsletter into an info site, it's never been easier to build, personalize, and engage. For confidential presentations, team-only websites, education tools, or private events, iFOLIO's password protection feature provides an additional layer of security when sharing your website with a limited audience. Gone are the days of downloading a file from an email when instead you can share your content live in a secure way.

If you've ever wondered how many people are visiting your site, reading your newsletter, or taking a look at your event, we've got that covered too. With patented Analytics, you can now track your website traffic, engagement, and campaign effectiveness with your own simple dashboards and heatmaps.

"Re-imagine your digital presence. Engage with cutting edge sites. We can't wait for the world to see your iFOLIOs!" says Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO of iFOLIO.

ABOUT iFOLIO®:

iFOLIO powers customers across industries and their viewers in 50 US states and 100 countries with a patented SaaS platform for personalized digital marketing at scale. Make work easier with digital sales enablement, campaigns, and web marketing. iFOLIO is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant with security services and databases hosted by Amazon Web Services.

Media Contact:

Chris Adams

Creative Director

Chris.Adams@iFOLIOcloud.com

