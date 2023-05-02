DartPoints Acquires Venyu, Adding Three Louisiana Data Centers to Portfolio

DartPoints Now Serving 10 Markets with 11 Data Centers

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints® , a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services for edge markets, has acquired Venyu, Louisiana's premier data center infrastructure and cloud services provider. This latest acquisition brings DartPoints' portfolio to 11 data centers across 10 U.S. markets, five states, and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20 megawatts of power.

DartPoints Logo (PRNewsfoto/DartPoints) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to now serve hundreds of enterprises and service provider customers in Louisiana and around the country by way of three top-tier data centers in Baton Rouge and Shreveport," said Scott Willis , CEO of DartPoints. "Serving edge markets is where our passion and expertise lie, and this acquisition expands our geographic coverage to a third region: the South Central U.S."

Over the past 30+ years, Venyu has proven itself as a pioneer and leader in data security. Venyu developed some of the first offsite backup innovations and became one of the country's first service providers to offer virtualization as a disaster recovery solution after Hurricane Katrina. Built to Department of Defense anti-terrorism force protection codes, Venyu's Shreveport facility is one of the country's most secure commercial data centers. Adding Venyu's three carrier-neutral facilities supporting customers' mission critical environments to the DartPoints platform continues the strategy of investing in data center infrastructure in edge markets, where latency requirements, demand for interconnection, and multi-cloud architectures are driving growth.

"Today marks the beginning of a terrific new chapter for Venyu," said Josh Descant, CEO of REV, Venyu's former parent company. "By joining the DartPoints team, Venyu can continue to deliver on its customer-focused mission to source, implement, and manage complete IT ecosystems — and now with enhanced infrastructure and a deeper bench. In addition, the synergies resulting from the combined organization will further benefit customers, markets, and employees for years to come."

"It was a natural fit with Venyu as their focus and strength in delivering an exceptional customer experience combined with state-of-the-art, redundant infrastructure aligns with ours," said Willis. "The expanded geographical reach combined with the expertise that the Venyu team brings sets up DartPoints for continued accelerated growth."

In May 2020, Astra Capital Management invested in DartPoints to grow edge colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services aggressively in mid-size markets. DartPoints then acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC) in October 2020 to enter the Midwest market, and soon followed with the acquisition of Immedion in March 2021, further expanding its geographical footprint to the Southeast U.S.

About DartPoints

DartPoints delivers worry-free colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services to enterprises, carriers, cloud, and content providers. Our edge data centers provide physical security and redundancy, and our comprehensive cloud solutions allow our clients to address technology gaps with a scalable OpEx model. Because we believe everyone should have equal access to life-changing connectivity, DartPoints brings innovative technologies, infrastructure, and solutions to mid-size markets, helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19

jsa_dartpoints@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DartPoints