Tuesday Morning Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Stores

Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Liquidation Sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning Stores

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going out of business sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning stores in 25 states across the US.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)
Shoppers can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices across the stores on a wide variety of home decor.

The sales event offers a vast selection of discounted home décor for every room like bedding, bath, furniture, lamps, and kitchen. These sales also offer a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, beauty, crafts, seasonal decorations and much more.

Tuesday morning has been rewarding bargain hunters with name brand deals Since 1974. This sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide including recognized name brands. Shoppers are encouraged to shop soon before its too late. Take advantage of the new price reductions and bid farewell to this iconic retailer.

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards will be honored through May 13, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Merchandise purchased prior to April 28, 2023, may be returned within 14 days of the purchase date with the original receipt and in accordance with usual policies.

Store Closing Locations

Address

 City

 State

Zip

 90 Plantation Pointe

 Fairhope

 AL

36532-2962

 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S

 Florence

 AL

35630-3264

 2524 S McKenzie St

 Foley

 AL

36535--340

 12090 County Line Rd Ste I

 Madison

 AL

35758-2002

 6366 Cottage Hill Rd

 Mobile

 AL

36609-3111

 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd

 Spanish Fort

 AL

36527-5803

 20496 Interstate 30 N

 Benton

 AR

72019-8836

 3180 N College Ave

 Fayetteville

 AR

72703-3505

 7810 Rogers Ave

 Fort Smith

 AR

72903-5544

 4332 Central Ave

 Hot Springs

 AR

71913-7437

 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I

 Little Rock

 AR

72202-2116

 2747 Lakewood Village Dr

 North Little Rock

 AR

72116-8030

 208 S Promenade Blvd

 Rogers

 AR

72758-1623

 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6

 Searcy

 AR

72143-4737

 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170

 Flagstaff

 AZ

86004-2857

 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103

 Lake Havasu City

 AZ

86403-3146

 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133

 Oro Valley

 AZ

85737-7838

 3055 E Indian School Rd

 Phoenix

 AZ

85016-6805

 1260 Gail Gardner Way

 Prescott

 AZ

86305-1687

 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2

 Sedona

 AZ

86351-8994

 10050 W Bell Rd

 Sun City

 AZ

85351-1287

 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

 Brandon

 FL

33511-6120

 2671 N Hiatus Rd

 Cooper City

 FL

33026-1372

 2146 Sadler Sq

 Fernandina Beach

 FL

32034-4458

 99 Eglin Pkwy NE

 Fort Walton Beach

 FL

32548-4973

 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

 Gulf Breeze

 FL

32561-4492

 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6

 Jacksonville

 FL

32223-2656

 4524 9 St Johns Ave

 Jacksonville

 FL

32210-0000

 2625 S Florida Ave

 Lakeland

 FL

33803-3858

 130 S Nova Rd

 Ormond Beach

 FL

32174-6115

 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603

 Palm Coast

 FL

32137-8225

 7928 Front Beach Rd

 Panama City Beach

 FL

32407-4817

 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220

 Pensacola

 FL

32504-6209

 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd

 Sarasota

 FL

34243-2525

 1799 US Highway 1 S

 St Augustine

 FL

32084-4238

 1806 Thomasville Rd

 Tallahassee

 FL

32303-5710

 1295 US Highway 1

 Vero Beach

 FL

32960-5700

 10945 State Bridge Rd

 Alpharetta

 GA

30022-8164

 3241 Washington Rd

 Augusta

 GA

30907-4122

 1919 Glynn Ave

 Brunswick

 GA

31520-6162

 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301

 Macon

 GA

31210-1933

 233 Commerce Dr

 Peachtree City

 GA

30269-1484

 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy

 Woodstock

 GA

30189-8263

 301 N Milwaukee St

 Boise

 ID

83704-9135

 656 E Boise Ave

 Boise

 ID

83706-5118

 900 Route 22

 Fox River Grove

 IL

60021-0000

 15846 S LaGrange Rd

 Orland Park

 IL

60462-4702

 2188 E 116th St Ste D102

 Carmel

 IN

46032-3213

 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1

 Indianapolis

 IN

46220-4088

 14950 W 87th St

 Lenexa

 KS

66215-6027

 5320 Martway St

 Mission

 KS

66205-2913

 9606 Nall Avenue

 Overland Park

 KS

66207-2952

 8038 W 151st St

 Stanley

 KS

66223-2116

 1751 Scottsville Rd

 Bowling Green

 KY

42104-3357

 2178 Dixie Hwy

 Fort Mitchell

 KY

41017-2902

 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103

 Frankfort

 KY

40601-4424

 9240 Westport Rd

 Louisville

 KY

40242-3227

 1460 MacArthur Blvd

 Alexandria

 LA

71301-4022

 12694 Perkins Rd

 Baton Rouge

 LA

70809-1908

 3735 Perkins Rd

 Baton Rouge

 LA

70808-2950

 6632 Jones Creek Rd

 Baton Rouge

 LA

70817-3054

 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E

 Lafayette

 LA

70503-5132

 3517 Ryan St

 Lake Charles

 LA

70605-1607

 2985 Hwy 190

 Mandeville

 LA

70471-3298

 1801 Airline Dr

 Metairie

 LA

70001-5977

 1703 N 18th St

 Monroe

 LA

71201-4917

 4800 Line Ave

 Shreveport

 LA

71106-1500

 176 Gause Blvd W

 Slidell

 LA

70460-2625

 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47

 Easton

 MD

21601-2765

 380 Thompson Creek Rd

 Stevensville

 MD

21666-2513

 23314 Farmington Rd

 Farmington

 MI

48336-3102

 4310 Gretna Rd

 Branson

 MO

65616-7201

 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1

 Cape Girardeau

 MO

63701-4920

 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C

 Columbia

 MO

65203-1963

 15921 Manchester Rd

 Ellisville

 MO

63011-2101

 2639 E 32nd St

 Joplin

 MO

64804-4320

 901 NW OBrien Rd

 Lees Summit

 MO

64081-1515

 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd

 Saint Louis

 MO

63125-4261

 2916 S Glenstone Ave

 Springfield

 MO

65804-2303

 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21

 Biloxi

 MS

39531-4517

 1578 W Government St

 Brandon

 MS

39042-2418

 630 Grants Ferry Rd

 Flowood

 MS

39232-6844

 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101

 Hattiesburg

 MS

39402-8883

 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041

 Jackson

 MS

39211-1851

 934 N 16th Avenue

 Laurel

 MS

39440-3362

 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102

 Long Beach

 MS

39560-4423

 2674 Bienville Blvd

 Ocean Springs

 MS

39564-3100

 1913 University Ave

 Oxford

 MS

38655-4113

 402 Hwy 12 W

 Starkville

 MS

39759-0000

 1375 N Sandhills Blvd

 Aberdeen

 NC

28315-2211

 44 Westgate Pkwy

 Asheville

 NC

28806-3808

 3394 S Church St

 Burlington

 NC

27215-9150

 10828 Providence Road

 Charlotte

 NC

28277-2684

 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13

 Hendersonville

 NC

28792-2891

 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1

 Huntersville

 NC

28078-6082

 1039 S College Rd

 Wilmington

 NC

28403-4306

 3223 13th Ave SW

 Fargo

 ND

58103-6310

 1723 E University Blvd

 Las Cruces

 NM

88001-5780

 8178 Montgomery Rd

 Cincinnati

 OH

45236-2904

 773 Alpha Dr

 Highland Heights

 OH

44143-2166

 4116 W Town and Country Rd

 Kettering

 OH

45429-2834

 1614 Norton Rd

 Stow

 OH

44224-1412

 28 E 33rd St

 Edmond

 OK

73013-4603

 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36

 Lawton

 OK

73505-3722

 7517 SE 15th

 Midwest City

 OK

73110-5425

 3721 W Main St

 Norman

 OK

73072-4639

 11717 S Western Ave

 Oklahoma City

 OK

73170-5802

 9446 N May Avenue

 Oklahoma City

 OK

73120-2712

 3111 S Harvard Ave

 Tulsa

 OK

74135-4402

 6110 E 71st St

 Tulsa

 OK

74136-6734

 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd

 Yukon

 OK

73099-4106

 1825 Columbia Ave

 Lancaster

 PA

17603-4335

 12 Ohio River Blvd

 Leetsdale

 PA

15056-1149

 3332 Wilmington Rd

 New Castle

 PA

16105-1039

 2142 S Queen St

 York

 PA

17403-4826

 1 Sherington Dr

 Bluffton

 SC

29910-6018

 4905 Forest Dr

 Columbia

 SC

29206-4916

 3715 E North St

 Greenville

 SC

29615-2363

 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104

 James Island

 SC

29412-4105

 932 N Lake Dr

 Lexington

 SC

29072-2151

 736 & 740 Mink Ave

 Murrells Inlet

 SC

29576-6300

 6908 N Kings Hwy

 Myrtle Beach

 SC

29572-3020

 240 Hwy 17 N

 North Myrtle Beach

 SC

29582-2938

 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400

 Pawleys Island

 SC

29585-6507

 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190

 Rock Hill

 SC

29732-3150

 113 Bilo Pl

 Seneca

 SC

29678-2541

 1200 E Main St Ste 11

 Spartanburg

 SC

29307-1711

 622 Bacons Bridge Rd

 Summerville

 SC

29485-4102

 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133

 Chattanooga

 TN

37415-3567

 1951 Madison St

 Clarksville

 TN

37043-5066

 820 25th St NW

 Cleveland

 TN

37311-3713

 632 W Poplar Ave

 Collierville

 TN

38017-2540

 621 Old Hickory Blvd

 Jackson

 TN

38305-2911

 148 N Peters Rd

 Knoxville

 TN

37923-4907

 1250 NW Broad St

 Murfreesboro

 TN

37129-1713

 3301 S 14th St

 Abilene

 TX

79605-5015

 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530

 Allen

 TX

75002-8744

 3415 Bell St

 Amarillo

 TX

79109-4150

 2737 W Park Row Rd

 Arlington

 TX

76013-2259

 1104 W Arbrook Blvd

 Arlington

 TX

76015-4211

 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B

 Austin

 TX

78759-5704

 1601 Price Rd

 Brownsville

 TX

78521-1463

 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100

 Cedar Park

 TX

78613-7938

 1406 N Loop 336 W

 Conroe

 TX

77304-3535

 4102 S Staples

 Corpus Christi

 TX

78411-2100

 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354

 Dallas

 TX

75214-2454

 2608 W University Dr

 Denton

 TX

76201--160

 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400

 Euless

 TX

76039-4068

 14303 Inwood Road

 Farmers Branch

 TX

75244-3922

 172 S Friendswood Dr

 Friendswood

 TX

77546-3915

 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520

 Frisco

 TX

75033-8617

 2727 61st St

 Galveston

 TX

77551-1847

 401 W Interstate 30

 Garland

 TX

75043-5912

 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270

 Georgetown

 TX

78628--305

 10516 Old Katy Rd

 Houston

 TX

77043-5100

 901A N Shepherd Dr

 Houston

 TX

77008-6526

 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E

 Houston

 TX

77069-4305

 1365 Kingwood Dr

 Houston

 TX

77339--303

 7787 N MacArthur Blvd

 Irving

 TX

75063-0000

 870 S Mason Rd

 Katy

 TX

77450-3859

 24427 Katy Frwy

 Katy

 TX

77494-0000

 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709

 Keller

 TX

76248-0000

 851 Junction Hwy

 Kerrville

 TX

78028-5056

 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145

 Lakeway

 TX

78734-6200

 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103

 Lewisville

 TX

75067-3468

 305 NW Loop 281

 Longview

 TX

75605-4445

 7020 Quaker Ave

 Lubbock

 TX

79424-2329

 2511 N US Highway 281

 Marble Falls

 TX

78654-3895

 117 S Central Expwy

 Mckinney

 TX

75070-3743

 4610 N Garfield

 Midland

 TX

79705-2652

 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400

 New Braunfels

 TX

78130-7877

 3552 Lamar Ave

 Paris

 TX

75460-5026

 1601 Preston Rd Ste F

 Plano

 TX

75093-5101

 1117A Ridge Rd

 Rockwall

 TX

75087-4217

 110 N Interstate 35

 Round Rock

 TX

78681-5003

 3578 Knickerbocker Rd

 San Angelo

 TX

76904-7611

 3910 McCullough Ave

 San Antonio

 TX

78212-2470

 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr

 San Antonio

 TX

78247-3312

 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128

 San Antonio

 TX

78230-5959

 18450 Blanco Road

 San Antonio

 TX

78258-4050

 6808 Huebner Road

 San Antonio

 TX

78238-2144

 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105

 San Antonio

 TX

78216-6097

 17937 I-45 S Ste 125

 Shenandoah

 TX

77385-8783

 2711 N US Highway 75

 Sherman

 TX

75090-2567

 410 Padre Blvd

 South Padre Island

 TX

78597-6603

 4690 Louetta Road

 Spring

 TX

77388-4417

 3064 S 31st St

 Temple

 TX

76502-1803

 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B

 Texarkana

 TX

75503-2447

 322 East SE Loop 323

 Tyler

 TX

75701-9673

 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112

 Universal City

 TX

78148-2726

 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3

 Waco

 TX

76710-4677

 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166

 Waxahachie

 TX

75165-7892

 735 Adams Dr

 Weatherford

 TX

76086-6277

 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140

 Webster

 TX

77598-4816

 540 Pantops Center

 Charlottesville

 VA

22911-8665

 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10

 Chesapeake

 VA

23322-5231

 2138 Wards Rd

 Lynchburg

 VA

24502-5312

 660 Brandon Ave SW

 Roanoke

 VA

24015-3212

 1923 Electric Rd

 Salem

 VA

24153-7401

About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuesday-morning-is-going-out-of-business-and-closing-all-stores-301812019.html

SOURCE Hilco Global

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.