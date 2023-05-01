TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER PARTNERS WITH CHEF RICK MARTÍNEZ TO CELEBRATE CINCO DE MAYO DIFERENTE

Rick Martínez curated recipe pairings for Cinco de Mayo entertaining and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is giving away a trip to Mexico to visit Cinco de Mayo's birthplace

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is partnering with chef and author Rick Martínez to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo diferente this year with new recipes that are perfect for entertaining.

Martínez worked with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to develop two incredible, entertaining-friendly recipes – Pollo al Pastor and Fried Esquites – paired with Topo Chico Signature Margarita Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava, respectively.

"Pairing my Pollo al Pastor and Fried Esquites recipes with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer keeps things fresh while entertaining for Cinco de Mayo," said chef and author Rick Martínez. "The tropical flavors complemented with the crisp, refreshing taste of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a crowd pleaser at every get-together I have."

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer isn't just helping fans celebrate diferente, but travel diferente too with a six-night trip ($15,000 value)* to where Cinco de Mayo first began. The winner and their chosen guest (must be 21+) will travel to Puebla, Mexico and Mexico City to enjoy curated meals, hot air ballooning, a pyramids visit and more to celebrate the spirit of the holiday in its birthplace. Fans (21+) can enter for a chance to win between May 2 and May 9 via www.TopoChicoHardSeltzerUSA.com/Cinco .

"Rick's Mexican cuisine brings out the flair in food that makes it stand out from the rest, creating the perfect pairing for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's unique flavors," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for above premium flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Through these recipes and a chance to win our incredible Mexican culinary trip, we're helping fans have a truly unforgettable Cinco de Mayo this year."

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer partnered with a Mexico-based travel company to help curate the trip and plan a uniquely culinary-focused trip unlike any other. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer chose Puebla as the destination because Puebla is the origin of Cinco de Mayo with the Battle of Puebla, May 5, 1862. It's home to important Mexican dishes such as the chile poblano, mole poblano and the colorful chile en nogada that are offered in many upscale restaurants throughout the U.S.

Please consume alcohol responsibly. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is manufactured, marketed and distributed by Molson Coors Beverage Company.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion begins on 5/2/23 at 8:00 AM CT and ends on 5/9/23 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C). 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for all details, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions.

